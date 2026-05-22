BTS, The Weeknd, Jay Chou: Singapore concert calendar for 2026

The first half of 2026 looks to be exciting and packed full of concerts. Is your favourite performer in the list?

This article was first published on Dec 11, 2025.

May

Mandopop singer G.E.M returns to Singapore with her I Am Gloria 2.0 concert on May 23 at the National Stadium. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

On May 24, Thai singer-actor Karn Kasidej Hongladaromp, also known as Wim, will perform at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $108 on Eventbrite.

American soul trio Thee Sacred Souls perform at Capitol Theatre on May 26. Tickets start at $138 on Sistic.

On May 30 and 31, Thai stars including Krist, Nanon, Gawin, LKYN, Jasp.er, Felizz and Clo'ver will perform at Arena @ Expo for the GMMTV MusicCon. Tickets start at $79 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer Tsai Chin performs at Sands Ballroom on May 31, with tickets starting at $108 on Sistic.

June

On June 2, American singer-songwriter Anson Seabra will be at The Theatre at Mediacorp for his I Must Be Dreaming tour. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Australian singer-songwriter Keenan Te will also perform here on June 2, at Foo Chow Hall. Tickets start at $45 on Ticketmelon.

[CANCELLED] Thai boy band BUS (Because Of You I Shine) will hold the last Asian stop of their first fancon tour The First Light in Singapore on June 5 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster. Fans with BEUS membership can buy their tickets on March 25 while presales for Mastercard holders start the next day.

Also on June 5, Japanese singer-songwriter Yuika will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysia's Queen of Jazz Sheila Majid performs at the Esplanade Concert Hall on June 6. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Also on June 6, Thai actor-singer Billkin brings his Feelquency tour to Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer Ele Yan brings his debut Singapore concert to Indoor Stadium on June 6. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

On June 13, K-pop girl group I-dle will take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Presales for fanclub members take place on March 19 with general sales starting the following day. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

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The same day, French pianist Richard Clayderman brings his Forever Love Concert world tour to The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

Filipino singer Maki also performs here on June 13 at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

On June 20, Hong Kong pop group Grasshopper will bring their Three In Love concert to Indoor Stadium to mark their 40th anniversary. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

K-pop girl group NMixx will also perform at The Star Theatre on June 20. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

Thai actors Perth Tanapon and Santa Pongsapak will hold their fancon at The Theatre at Mediacorp also on June 20. Tickets start at $75 on Ticketmelon.

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On June 21, Thai actors Jimmy Jitaraphol Potiwihok and Sea Tawinan Anukoolprasert will be at The Theatre at Mediacorp for their Dreamscape fancon. Tickets start at $75 on Ticketmelon.

Chinese singer Zhang Jie brings his Leave for 1982 world tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 27. Tickets start at $158 on Sistic.

Also on June 27, South Korean rock band FTIsland will perform at Arena @ Expo. Tickets sales start May 29 on Bookmyshow, with prices from $170.

July

Australian singer-songwriter The Kid Laroi performs at Arena @ Expo on July 1. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

Musical duo TwoSet Violin will be in Singapore on July 2 and 3 to stage their Sacrilegious Games tour at Esplanade Concert Hall alongside Singapore Symphonic Orchestra. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

On July 3, local singers including Maggie Theng, Jimmy Ye, Hong Shaoxuan, Mavis Hee, Dreamz FM, Chua Lee Lian and Joanna Dong will perform at the Xinyao 44th Reunion Concert at Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $50 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop group Red Velvet’s Irene will bring her I-Will Asia Tour to Singapore, taking the stage at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 4. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

Wendy from K-pop girl group Red Velvet will be here on July 10 for the SM Classics concert at Esplanade Theatre. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

South Korean singer Yang Yo-seop from the boy band Highlight will perform at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 11 for his Fade In solo concert. Tickets start at $168 on Sistic, with general sales beginning on May 19.

The same night, J-pop soloist Atsushi of the Centimillimental project will be in Singapore for the Cafune world tour, performing at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

Taiwanese singer Stella Chang brings her Timeless concert to Resorts World Ballroom on July 11. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

On July 12, South Korea-based boy band Nexz will hold their showcase at Capitol Theatre. Prices start from $108 with ticket sales from May 13 at Ticketmaster.

American alternative rock band The Neighbourhood will come to Singapore for the first time, performing at The Star Theatre on July 14. Tickets are sold out.

Japanese singer-actress Mika Nakashima will be at The Star Theatre on July 17. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

South Korean singer-actor Park Ji-hoon from the pop group Wanna One brings his Re:flect fancon to Singapore on July 18. More details to be released.

K-pop singer Kim Jun-su, also known as Xia and former member of TVXQ, will perform in Singapore on July 19. More details to be released.

American singer-songwriter Mitski will bring her Nothing’s About to Happen to Me tour to The Star Theatre on July 21. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

Japanese singer-songwriter Natori performs his One-Man Live Tour Koshin at The Theatre at Mediacorp on July 25. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop boy band Exo make their long-awaited return to Singapore with their Exo Planet 6 - Exhorizon tour, taking the stage at the Indoor Stadium on July 26. Tickets start at $248 on Ticketmaster.

On July 29, English trip-hop group Massive Attack perform at The Star Theatre, with tickets starting at $118 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop girl group Mamamoo will perform here on July 31 for their world tour. More details to be released.

August

Japanese-Brazilian bossa nova singer Lisa Ono performs at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Aug 1. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

The same night, Taiwanese singer Xiao Bing-chih brings his Alive tour to Capitol Theatre. Ticket sales begin on May 11 on Ticketmaster.

English electronic music duo Honne will perform for three nights on Aug 4 to 6 at Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

Irish rock band Kodaline performs at The Star Theatre on Aug 8 as part of their Farewell tour. Tickets start from $148 on Ticketmaster.

Singapore singer-songwriter Lullaboy takes the stage at *Scape on Aug 17 for his Hotels & Heartbreaks tour. Tickets start at $40 on Ticketmelon.

On Aug 18, American singer-songwriter Alex Warren will be at The Star Theatre for his first Singapore concert. Tickets begin at $108 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese rock band Novelbright perform live in Singapore for the first time on Aug 18 at Capitol Theatre. Mastercard presales start May 13, Live Nation presales May 14 and general sales May 15, at Ticketmaster.

Japanese pop-rock band Hige Dandism will perform at The Star Theatre on Aug 21. Tickets start at $98 and will go on sale on Ticketmaster from April 16.

The same day, American singer Debbie Gibson will be at the Gateway Theatre for her Newstalgia Tour. Tickets start at $122 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese boy band &team will take their Blaze the Way Asia Tour to the Arena @ Expo on Aug 22. More details to be released.

Thai rock band Potato will also perform on Aug 22, at *Scape The Ground Theatre. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmelon.

Also performing on Aug 22 is Taiwanese rock duo Power Station at the Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

September

Singaporean musical theatre singer-actress Nathania Ong will perform at KC Arts Centre on Sept 11 to 13. Tickets start at $70 on Bookmyshow.

Chinese singer Della Ding Dang returns to Singapore on Sept 18, taking the stage at Sands Theatre. Tickets start at $88 and will go on sale on May 8 on Sistic, Marina Bay Sands Ticketing and Klook.

Irish rock band Ash will take the stage at Hard Rock Cafe on Sept 21 as part of their 1977 30th anniversary tour. Presales start on May 12 and general sales May 15. Ticket prices haven’t been revealed.

On Sept 25, Post Malone performs at the National Stadium. Tickets start at $138, with Live Nation presale on April 9 and general sales the following day on Ticketmaster.

October

Jamaican-American reggae musician Shaggy will be at The Star Theatre on Oct 2. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

On Oct 2 and 3, Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd performs at National Stadium for the Asia leg of his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts will be his guests. Artist presales begin May 18, Visa cardholders presales on May 19 and general sales on May 21. Ticket prices will be announced later. Visit here for more info.

K-pop boy band TWS will perform in Singapore for the first time, taking the stage at Arena @ Expo on Oct 10. Ticket prices haven't been released.

American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold will perform at Indoor Stadium on Oct 13. Tickets start at $128 on Bookmyshow.

Forming a sub-unit named 83z, Leeteuk and Heechul of K-pop group Super Junior will hold a fancon at The Star Theatre on Oct 16. Ticket prices haven’t been released.

On Oct 25, Filipino girl group Bini perform at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start from $108 on Ticketmaster.

November

On Nov 4, American pop-rock band Lany perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Soft world tour. Tickets start at $138 on Ticketmaster.

[Postponed] American rock band My Chemical Romance will now take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 and 11, instead of April 28. Ticket sales for the second night will be announced soon.

Australian pop band 5 Seconds of Summer are returning to Singapore, taking the stage at The Star Theatre for their Everyone’s A Star world tour on Nov 16. Ticket sales begin on May 8 on Ticketmaster.

Japanese singer-songwriter Joji will perform here on Nov 21 and 22. Tickets begin at $128 on Ticketmaster.

American rock band Guns N' Roses will take over National Stadium on Nov 25. Tickets begin at $138 on Ticketmaster.

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K-pop girl group Le Sserafim will take their Pureflow world tour to Singapore on Nov 28. More details to be released.

Also performing on Nov 28 is K-pop girl group Baby Monster at Singapore Indoor Stadium. More details to be released.

December

K-pop supergroup BTS will be coming to Singapore with their long-awaited BTS World Tour, performing on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22, the longest run in Asia outside of South Korea and Japan. This is the first time in seven years that they are returning here as a group.



Fans can sign up for the Army membership presale on Weverse from May 22 and subsequently buy their tickets first on June 3. Visit livenation.sg/bts for more information. The Live Nation presale is on June 4 and general ticket sales on June 5 via Ticketmaster.

Mandopop singer Jay Chou will bring his Carnival II World Tour to the National Stadium from Jan 8 to Jan 10 next year. Tickets start at $238 on Ticketmaster and will go on sale from May 19 onwards.

January

Cantopop icons Frances Yip, Elisa Chan and Maria Cordero unite for 3 Divas concert at MBS Sands Ballroom on Jan 1, 2026. Tickets start at $88 on Sistic.

K-pop group Super Junior will hold their 20th anniversary tour Super Show 10 in Singapore on Jan 2 and 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets, priced from $228, are still available for Jan 2 on Ticketmaster.

Kenny Bee performs at MBS Sands Ballroom on the same day. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic.

Korean boy band Verivery will hold their fanmeet at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Jan 3. Tickets start at $118 on Ticketmaster.

Australian soft rock duo Air Supply return to Singapore on Jan 4, 2026, at MBS Sands Ballroom. Tickets start at $108 on Sistic.

Taiwanese singer Crowd Lu performs at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 10. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster as Cat four and five are sold out.

Taiwanese rock band Accusefive perform at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre on Jan 10 and 11. Tickets are sold out.

K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, bring their tour to Singapore Indoor Stadium Jan 17 and 18. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

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Malaysian singer-songwriter Gary Chaw will be at the Resorts World Ballroom on Jan 17. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

LA-based indie pop duo Fly By Midnight return to Singapore on Jan 20 at Gateway Theatre. Tickets are sold out.

K-pop boy band Riize will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 24. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

The same night, Secondhand Serenade, fronted by American rock musician John Vesley, performs at The Star Theatre for its 20th anniversary. Tickets start at $78 on Sistic.

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Canadian indie band Men I Trust perform at The Star Theatre on Jan 26 Tickets go for $118 on BookMyShow.

February

British singer Cavetown performs at Pasir Panjang Power Station A on Feb 1 with early-bird tickets going for $75 on Ticketmaster.

British singer Calum Scott performs at Capitol Theatre on Feb 3. Tickets start at $98 on BookMyShow.

Irish pop group Westlife will be at the Arena @ Expo on Feb 3. Tickets start at $98 with presales from Dec 17 at Sistic.

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Danish band Michael Learns To Rock return to Singapore on Feb 5. Tickets start at $128 on Sistic.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams returns to Singapore on Feb 7 at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

Italian gothic metal band Lacuna Coil return to Singapore with their Sleepless Empire Tour, igniting the stage at Esplanade Annexe Studio on Feb 9. Tickets start at $158 on Sistic.

American-Australian quartet Midnight Til Morning, launched from the Netflix show Building the Band, perform at the Singtel Waterfront Theatre on Feb 11. Ticket sales begin Dec 16 and are priced from $100 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing that same night is indie rock duo PRYVT. They will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio, with tickets starting at $108 on Ticketmaster.

American singer-songwriter Josh Groban will be at at The Star Theatre on Feb 13. Tickets start at $128 on Ticketmaster.

On Feb 21, Thai actresses Lingling Kwong and Orm-Kornnaphat, also known as LingOrm, will hold their fan-meet at Arena @ Expo on Feb 21. Tickets start at $208 on Ticketmaster.

K-pop group Ateez's world tour is coming to Singapore on Feb 22. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

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Singapore Mandopop duo The Freshman take the stage at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Feb 27. Tickets start at $48 on Sistic.

Korean female rock band Qwer performs at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Feb 28. Tickets start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

David Tao performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium the same night. Tickets are sold out.

March

Japanese rock band I Don't Like Mondays. bring their Toxic Asia Tour to Singapore, taking the stage at Scape's The Ground Theatre on March 1. Ticket sales open Jan 19 on Sistic.

One Republic perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 2. Tickets start at $148 on Ticketmaster.

Grammy award-winning Peabo Bryson takes the stage at The Star Theatre on March 6. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Taiwanese singer Yellow will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 6. Tickets priced at $68 are available on Sistic.

K-pop boy band Seventeen return with their New_ world tour at the National Stadium on March 7. Tickets start at $199 on Ticketmaster.

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Also performing that night is Taiwan duo Crispy at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets priced at $68 are available on Sistic.

Chinese rapper Gai will also be at Resorts World Ballrooom on March 7. Presales start on Jan 26 and general sales on Jan 30, on Sistic, MaiSeat, Damai and CTrip.

South Korean rapper B.I will also return to Singapore on March 7 for his The Last Parade Tour Encore at the Capitol Theatre. Tickets start at $158 on Tap Your Tickets.

Japanese rock band One Ok Rock perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 8. Tickets start at $148. Presales begin Oct 26 and general sales the following day on Ticketmaster.

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Australian indie-folk band The Paper Kites will perform in Singapore for the first time on March 10 at the Esplanade Concert Hall. Tickets start at $98 on Sistic.

British rock band The Darkness will stage their first-ever concert here at the Capitol Theatre on March 11. Tickets start at $138 on Sistic.

Japanese dance group Avantgardey will perform their first solo show in Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp on March 11 and 12. Presales start Jan 22 with general ticket sales the following day on Live Nation.

On March 14, South Korean acoustic-folk indie act 10CM will be at The Theatre at Mediacorp. Sales for tickets, starting at $118, will begin Jan 29 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing on March 14 are Thai girl group 4Eve and Thai boy band Atlas. They will be at D'Marquee at Downtown East, with tickets starting at $89 on Ticketmelon.

Thai boy band Perses will hold their first fancon here at the D'Marquee at Downtown East on March 15. Tickets start at $69 on Ticketmelon.

Filipino singer Lea Salonga will take the stage at Esplanade Theatre from March 20 to 22. Tickets start at $60 on Sistic.

Also performing on March 20 is Korean pop-rock band CNBlue at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $168 at Ticketmaster.

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Singapore busker Jeff Ng will be at Bugis+ HaveFun Live Show for his music showcase on March 21. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Taiwanese singer-actor Richie Jen will bring his Qi Ji world tour to Singapore, performing at the Resorts World Ballroom on March 21 and 22. Tickets start at $138 with more details to be released.

[POSTPONED] Due to a family emergency, Chinese post-rock band Wangwen's performance will be postponed from March 8 to March 29. The venue will remain at the Esplanade Annexe Studio. Tickets are priced at $88 on Sistic.

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Korean-Canadian singer Junny will perform at Scape The Ground Theatre on March 24. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmaster.

British-Norwegian male pop group A1 perform at The Star Theatre on March 25. Tickets start at $88 on Ticketmaster.

Kino, member of the K-pop group Pentagon, will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on March 26. Tickets start at $78 at the Esplanade website.

Chinese singer Silence Wang performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for the final stop of his Rise of Romance tour. Tickets to his March 28 and March 29 concerts are sold out. A third night on March 27 has been added, with tickets going for sale on Dec 23 at Ticketmaster.

South Korean singer-actor Kim Jae-joong will bring his J-Party Asia Tour fan concert Galaxy 1986 to Arena @ Expo on March 28. Presales begin on Jan 21 on Damai and Maiseat, while general sales commence on Jan 22 on Sistic. Tickets start at $188.

Also performing that day are South Korean artistes Kim Lin, Youn Bora and Naba Lim. The trio will perform a blend of K-pop and Mandopop at the Sync Music Festival on March 28 at the RELC International Hotel Auditorium. Tickets begin at $68 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysian singer-songwriter Dior will take the stage at The Star Theatre on March 28 for her Kampung Girl World Tour. Tickets are sold out.

Hong Kong singer Hacken Lee performs at Sands Ballroom on March 28 and 29, with Malaysian singer Gin Lee appearing as a special guest. Tickets start at $138 on Sistic.

On March 31, American rock band Papa Roach will perform at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $158 and will go on sale Jan 28 on Hitmanlive.

April

South Korean singer Woodz will hold his first-ever solo concert at The Theatre @ Mediacorp on April 2. Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $138.

Australian singer-songwriter Rick Price will perform at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 3. Tickets start at $58 on Bookmyshow.

Taiwanese synth-pop band Sunset Rollercoaster will be at the Esplanade Concert Hall on April 4. Tickets start at $88 on Bookmyshow.

Thai actors Pond Naravit Lertratkosum and Phuwin Tangsakyuen will hold their fancon at The Theatre at Mediacorp on April 4. Tickets start at $108 on Ticketmelon.

The same night, K-pop girl group Apink will bring their eighth concert tour The Origin to Singapore, marking their 15th anniversary. Ticket sales start on March 6, 5pm, and are priced from $198 on Sistic.

Hong Kong singer couple George Lam and Sally Yeh will bring their We Are One world tour to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 4. Tickets start at $158 on Sistic.

Norwegian DJ-producer Alan Walker celebrates Marquee's seventh anniversary with a show on April 10. Early-bird tickets start at $98 on Marquee.

On April 11, American DJ-producer Marshmello will take over Marquee. Early-bird tickets start at $98 on Marquee.

[Cancelled] Taiwanese singer-actress Rainie Yang's The Elephant We See world tour at The Star Theatre on April 11 has been cancelled due to "technical issues". Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund from Ticketmaster through the original payment method.

Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou performs at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 11 and 12. Tickets start at $168 on Ticketmaster.

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South Korean singer Chen takes the stage at Capitol Theatre on April 12 for his Arcadia tour. Tickets start at $198 on Tap Your Tickets.

On April 14, American guitarist Marty Friedman will be at Hard Rock Cafe. Tickets priced at $158 are available on Sistic.

Japanese rock band Zutomayo, short for Zutto Mayonaka de ii Noni, will perform in Singapore for the first time on April 17 at The Star Theatre. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmaster.

Malaysian singer Zainalabidin take the stage at Esplanade Concert Hall on April 17. Tickets start at $40 on Sistic.

On April 18, South Korean pop-rock band Day6 will bring their 10th anniversary tour The Decade to the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Tickets start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

The same night, Palm Tree Music Festival will see DJs John Summit, Layton Giordani, Marlo, Alesso and more at The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay. Tickets start at $190 with presales starting Jan 30 and and general sales on Feb 2 on Ticketek Singapore.

Indonesian alternative band The Trees & The Wild perform at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on April 18. Tickets are priced at $40 on Sistic.

Indonesian R&B singer Adrian Khalif will be at the Esplanade Annexe Studio on April 19. Tickets priced at $40 are on Sistic.

American metalcore group Memphis May Fire perform at Hard Rock Cafe on April 22. Tickets are priced at $128 on Sistic.

Dutch Eurodance group Vengaboys will be at Marquee on April 24. Tickets start at $60 on Marquee.

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Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine performs at the Black Box @ Centre 42 on April 27. Tickets priced at $98 are available on Sistic.

[Postponed] American rock band My Chemical Romance will now take the stage at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 10 and 11, instead of April 28. Ticket sales for the second night will be announced soon.

May

South Korean boy group Treasure perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 3. Tickets start at $178 on Ticketmaster.

American emo band Dashboard Confessional take the stage at Capitol Theatre on May 5. Tickets start at $98 on Ticketmelon.

German electronic band Kraftwerk return to Singapore with their Multimedia Tour, taking the stage at The Star Theare on May 8. Tickets start from $138 on Ticketmaster.

The compositions of Cultural Medallion recipient Liang Wern Fook will be showcased at Singapore Chinese Orchestra's SCO Conference Hall on May 8 and 9 for a Mother's Day concert. Tickets are sold out on Sistic.

On May 9, K-pop girl group Ive will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for their Show What I Am world tour. Tickets start at $188 on Ticketmaster.

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Mediacorp Cloud 9 music festival will also take place on May 9 at the Arena @ Expo, featuring K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty, Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Ozi as well as local musicians WhyLucas and Kiara. Tickets start at $28 on Ticketmaster.

Also performing on May 9 are Taiwanese singer Yu Tian and his guests, wife Lee Ya-ping, son Ken Yu, and Jackson Teo. Tickets start at $138 on Sistic.

Chinese singer-songwriter LBI will perform at The Star Theatre on May 15. More details to be released. Tickets, priced from $108, go on sale April 13 on Sistic.

[POSTPONED] The same night, Chinese rapper Wang Linkai, also known as Ghost, will take the stage at Arena @ Expo. Tickets start at $118 on BookMyShow and MaiSeat.

The iconic music from Beatles will come alive in the tribute concert Beatlemania On Tour at the Sands Theatre on May 15 and 16. Tickets begin at $58 on Sistic.

Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar performs at Indoor Stadium on May 16. Tickets start at $158 on Ticketmaster.

On May 19, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey take the stage at the Indoor Stadium for her A Matter of Time Tour. Tickets are sold out but there's a waitlist on Ticketmaster.

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