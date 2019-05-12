'Singapore Social': I'm hooked on this reality series but won't admit it

PHOTO: Netflix
Kenneth Chaw
The Star/Asia News Network

There's a lot of negativity surrounding Singapore Social, with the reality series being called trashy and superficial.

Having said that, at least two people in my office gobbled up all eight episodes of the show within just days of its premiere. Surely, the creators must have done something right.

Singapore Social follows the lives of six gorgeous and well-to-do personalities - blockchain entrepreneur Nicole, fashion influencer Mae, singer Tabitha, burlesque performer Sukki, YouTuber Vinny and actor and host Paul.

Indeed, the series spends a lot of time on trivial things. A majority of the episodes see the characters poking their noses into other people's affairs or talking behind each other's backs.

For instance, Vinny is still chummy with his ex-girlfriend. The rest of the cast sees this is an anomaly and feels the need to dissect their relationship and confront them about it.

Then there's Nicole's date who didn't show up for an event with her once and her friends make it a bigger deal than it is.

But to be fair, there are moments of depth and substance too. Paul talks about being the head of the household after his father's death when he was still a teenager.

Mae's parents insist she gets a degree despite having a successful fashion career. Nicole's mother disapproves of her blockchain startup and wants a steady career path for her instead.

These heavier issues get buried underneath and the more frivolous concerns rise to the top - and understandably so.

The fluffy stuff sells. Some of us are busybodies and seeing how the "in" crowd live their lives is entertaining - which is exactly how shows like The Hills (which got a reboot this year) and Keeping Up With The Kardashians (now in its 17th season) work.

It's also easy to watch and it's only about 30 minutes an episode.

From the point of view of a show creator, if the objective is to create a show that viewers can't stop watching, then Singapore Social has delivered.

So much so, I have a feeling a second season is in the works.

More about
Netflix Reality TV shows

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine

SERVICES