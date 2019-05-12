'Singapore Social': I'm hooked on this reality series but won't admit it

There's a lot of negativity surrounding Singapore Social, with the reality series being called trashy and superficial.

Having said that, at least two people in my office gobbled up all eight episodes of the show within just days of its premiere. Surely, the creators must have done something right.

Singapore Social follows the lives of six gorgeous and well-to-do personalities - blockchain entrepreneur Nicole, fashion influencer Mae, singer Tabitha, burlesque performer Sukki, YouTuber Vinny and actor and host Paul.

Indeed, the series spends a lot of time on trivial things. A majority of the episodes see the characters poking their noses into other people's affairs or talking behind each other's backs.

For instance, Vinny is still chummy with his ex-girlfriend. The rest of the cast sees this is an anomaly and feels the need to dissect their relationship and confront them about it.