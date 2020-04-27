Singaporean actor Erwin Dawson resorts to delivering food, cycling 20km a day

Singaporean actor Erwin Dawson, who has been pursuing an acting career in Malaysia, is spending his newfound free time working as a rider for a food delivery service.

The 30-year-old is currently weathering the Covid-19 pandemic back in Singapore.

In an interview with mStar, he shares he has been cycling at least 20km a day delivering food for a month now.

“All filming in Malaysia has postponed and if I don’t do anything, I have to tap into my savings. So I thought I’d cycle and generate some income.”

The Mimpi Sabrina actor shares his workday. “I work five to seven hours a day, making 10 to 15 trips. Because I’m riding a bicycle, I can’t do as many deliveries.”

The TV star also reveals he does get recognised while on his job.

“When I take the food from the vendors or deliver them to houses, no one has said anything negative so far.

“People have asked why am I doing food delivery and I’d just explain it gets boring at home and I want to do something productive. And they’d wish me well. Some have also asked for pictures.”

For the month of Ramadan, Erwin shares he will still be getting on his bike.

“I’ve been cycling during lunch and dinner time. You get very thirsty when you cycle. And on top of that, you’re under the hot sun a lot.

"So now I will just focus on catering to the dinner crowd. I’ll start around 5pm onwards. And break fast with some dates on hand.

"Then I’ll complete a few more orders and go home and have dinner around 8.30pm.”

Erwin isn’t the only famous face delivering food during this difficult time.

Malaysia’s first astronaut Datuk Dr Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, 47, has been delivering food on a motorbike for a restaurant he co-owns in Kuala Lumpur.

“We started opening again last week during this MCO and I personally put my food on the ground to deliver food, ” he wrote in an Instagram post.

