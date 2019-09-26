Singaporean singer Aliff Aziz's duet with ex-wife Bella draws flak

Splitsville: Aliff and Bella during happier times.
PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
The Star/Asia News Network

Bella Astillah's duet with her ex-husband Aliff Aziz has sparked harsh criticism by netizens, who opined that they should not be in contact with each other, reported Kosmo!.

The actress and singer was called names on Twitter for a video she shared, in which she sang Ariana Grande's Almost Is Never Enough with Aliff over an Instagram live conference.

"Please drag this girl to Darul Syifa, " another user tweeted, referring to an Islamic healing centre.

Despite the flak, there were positive responses, with some even hoping that the two would re-establish contact.

Bella and Aliff, 25 and 28 respectively, were married on Sept 9,2016 and have a two-year-old son.

They officially divorced at the lower Syariah court on May 16 this year after Aliff was found to have cheated on Bella several times.

