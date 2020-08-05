Singer G.E.M. has a heart defect, putting her at risk of a heart attack

Singer-songwriter G.E.M. (real name Gloria Tang) recently revealed on a Chinese reality TV show that she suffers from an abnormal connection in the left ventricle of her heart, which puts her at increased risk for cardiac arrests.

G.E.M. said that she has known about this condition since she was a child. At a recent health check-up, G.E.M. shared that she was unable to do more than three minutes on a treadmill stress ECG test (an examination to measure the heart's ability to respond to external stressors).

G.E.M. said that she was advised by her doctor to monitor her condition closely, because the fistula could cause reduced blood flow to her heart.

This heart condition is not the only chronic health problem G.E.M. was born with. The singer also revealed that she has misaligned upper and lower jaws.

This condition can only be corrected via surgery. G.E.M. has not announced any plans to go through with the procedure.

In addition, G.E.M. told the audience that she has a family history of pancreatic cancer. However, she reassured her fans that she had undergone genetic testing, which showed she is not at increased risk for contracting the disease.

G.E.M.'s fans have taken to social media, urging her to take care and go for more regular check-ups.