Singer Iggy Azalea reports jewellery worth close to $500,000 stolen in burglary

Australian singer Iggy Azalea said a thief took over US$366,000 in jewellery from her home in Atlanta, Georgia.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

ATLANTA - Fancy singer Iggy Azalea and her rapper boyfriend Playboi Carti reported a burglar stole over US$366,000 (S$499,300) in jewellery from their Atlanta home, American police said on Friday (Nov 22).

Iggy, 29, whose legal name is Amethyst Kelly, told the police a thief carried off items ranging from diamond eternity band rings valued at US$70,000 to a US$57,000 Audemars Piquet diamond-encrusted gold watch and a diamond engagement ring, a police report said.

Kelly, who grew up in Australia and rose to fame after moving to the United States at age 16, told police she was alone in the basement of the rented Atlanta home on Nov 15 when she heard footsteps in the dining room on the second floor.

It was a rainy night and she thought it was Playboi, 23, whose legal name is Jordan Carter, after she left the back door unlocked for him to come in.

On Nov 17, she and Carter called the police after they realised a blue Goyard bag where they kept all their jewellery was gone.

Kelly told the officers they reviewed video surveillance footage and saw a man came into the house through the back door two nights earlier at 9.51pm and leave eight minutes later with a bag in his hand.

Carter told the police he thought the suspect had a gun and said he was wearing a dark mask and gloves, based on the video.

Carter said his stolen chains, bracelets, rings and watches were custom made and he was in touch with his insurance company to try to put a value on them.

