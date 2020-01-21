Singer Michael Wong gives his staff 5-month bonus

Malaysian singer Michael Wong (pic) is an employer many would like to work for as he has just announced that his staff members will be receiving a five-month bonus this year, reported China Press.

The bonus was given in conjunction with Chinese New Year, the singer wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"I've always told my teammates in the company, saying that in carrying their tasks, what they say and do represent the artist, " he wrote.

He added that some artistes in the industry had employees who end up offending other people, thus tarnishing the artistes' image.

Wong said that he was lucky enough to have a team that he trusts completely and cherish, and that the bonus was a way of showing his appreciation.

The 49-year-old from Ipoh is known to be generous to his employees and would take them on annual holiday trips.

Wong is known for writing popular love-themed ballads, including the hit Fairy Tale, and was appointed as the Perak Tourism Ambassador last year.