Sister expresses hope $39k donation will make Alien Huang proud

TAIPEI — All proceeds raised from Alien Huang’s charity sale on Oct. 3 have been donated to the Polycystic Kidney Research Team of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Huang’s younger sister announced on Monday.

Huang Ting-ting posted a photo to Instagram, showing the donation receipt — NT$826,200 (S$39,000) — in which the donor’s name is the singer’s clothing brand: “Alien Evolution Studio”.

The caption reads: “I hope that what we have done will make my brother proud. Thank you.”

Alien Huang’s studio also posted the images of the donation receipt to Facebook, thanking fans by saying: ” Let’s pass down love and we hope that we can help more people in need.”

Huang Ting-ting posted a photo to Instagram, showing the donation receipt in which the donor’s name wrote the singer’s clothing lines “Alien Evolution Studio.” PHOTO: Instagram/teen520

The charity event, which featured more than 600 pieces of Alien Huang’s clothes, shoes, accessories and other belongings, was held on Oct 3 in Taipei by the family of the Taiwanese singer who passed away on Sept 16.