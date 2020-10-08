Sister expresses hope $39k donation will make Alien Huang proud

The China Post/Asia News Network
PHOTO: Facebook/Aes

TAIPEI — All proceeds raised from Alien Huang’s charity sale on Oct. 3 have been donated to the Polycystic Kidney Research Team of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, Huang’s younger sister announced on Monday. 

Huang Ting-ting posted a photo to Instagram, showing the donation receipt — NT$826,200 (S$39,000) — in which the donor’s name is the singer’s clothing brand: “Alien Evolution Studio”. 

View this post on Instagram

_ 黃鴻升公益義賣 / 義賣物品為黃鴻升服飾、鞋、配件飾品類之收藏 / 義賣規則： 請於當日按照店員指示排隊進場購買 #義賣物品有限 每次開放10人 ( 限時 10分鐘 ) 每人限購一樣物品 ( 服飾、鞋、配件飾品擇一） 讓喜歡鬼哥的朋友們盡量都能購買到 / 當天義賣所得會全數捐贈 [ 台北榮民總醫院多囊腎研究團隊專款專用 ] / 現場均為現金交易 恕不接受刷卡及退換貨的服務 義賣商品皆不提供試穿 請大家自備購物袋 / 當天務必請大家自備口罩 入場需戴口罩酒精消毒 / 時間：2020.10.03（六) 14:00-21:00 地點： @24b1_official 📍台北市敦化南路一段 187 巷 67 號 1 樓 #義賣規則會因現場人數而做調整 #希望大家可以乖乖排隊不要插隊 #不要打擾到附近店家 #謝謝你/妳們 #一起讓鬼哥的愛延續下去 #善的循環

A post shared by 🌼花丁丁 (@teen520) on Sep 28, 2020 at 3:06am PDT

The caption reads: “I hope that what we have done will make my brother proud. Thank you.” 

Alien Huang’s studio also posted the images of the donation receipt to Facebook, thanking fans by saying: ” Let’s pass down love and we hope that we can help more people in need.”

Huang Ting-ting posted a photo to Instagram, showing the donation receipt in which the donor’s name wrote the singer’s clothing lines “Alien Evolution Studio.”  PHOTO: Instagram/teen520

The charity event, which featured more than 600 pieces of Alien Huang’s clothes, shoes, accessories and other belongings, was held on Oct 3 in Taipei by the family of the Taiwanese singer who passed away on Sept 16.  

#Charity #celebrities