Siti Nurhaliza planning for second baby

Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza has plans for a second child and hopes for a boy, reported Metro Ahad.

The popular songbird said that at 41, she is well aware of the high risk of conceiving a child.

She will again try to conceive via in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), just as she did with her daughter Aafiyah, who was born in March 2018.

"I'll be taking advice from my doctor; if the doctor says that I am in a high-risk stage I will take a break (from singing), if not (a high risk) I will be active in my singing career, " she said.

On Saturday, she celebrated her 41st birthday with her fan club of 16 years, Sitizone, and told them: "I want to take a long break after going through the IVF procedure."