Song Hye-kyo enrols in New York art school: Report

Newly divorced actress Song Hye-kyo is rumoured to have registered for a course in an art school in New York, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Following her high-profile breakup with actor Song Joong-ki, their whereabouts have been closely monitored by the press.

It was reported that Hye-kyo travelled to New York for the New York Fashion Week on Sept 7 and has since not returned to South Korea, not even to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival.

She is said to have enrolled in a short-term course in one of New York’s art schools.

Responding to media queries, her agency released an ambiguous statement saying “we are not at liberty to confirm (Hye-kyo’s) private matters”.

Hye-kyo, 37, and Joong-ki, 33, tied the knot in 2017 after working as an on-screen couple on Descendants of the Sun, a major hit in South Korea and with K-drama fans around the world.

The couple filed for divorce on June 26.