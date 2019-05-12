Song Hye-kyo's personal information leaked online

PHOTO: Instagram/Song Hye-kyo
The Star/Asia News Network

The personal information of recently divorced actress Song Hye-kyo such as her address, contact number and driver's licence was leaked online, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Hye-kyo, 37, and actor Song Joong-ki, 33, tied the knot in 2017 after playing lead roles in Descendants of the Sun, a huge hit among K-drama fans around the world.

The couple filed for divorce on June 26.

Other public figures including football player Ahn Jung-hwan and Hyundai Motor Group executive vice-president Chung Eui-sun were also victims of the data breach as well.

Apparently, the information leak originated from Customs declaration forms dated between 2011 and 2015.

Anyone found to have violated the Personal Information Act in such a manner could face up to five years in prison.

South Korea's Customs Service has promised to investigate the case.

