Song Ji-hyo to play a witch, When the Camellia Blooms' Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul cast in new K-dramas

February brings with it an unusually high number of exciting new K-dramas for viewers to dig into. As if that isn’t enough, a number of enticing new projects have also been announced this month that we can look forward to throughout the rest of the year.

When the Camellia Blooms co-stars Gong Hyo-jin and Kang Ha-neul are each returning with new series, while tales of politics, law and witchcraft are also in the works.

Queen of Scene

Following the hit show When the Camellia Blooms, Gong is mulling a return to the small screen after being offered the lead role in Queen of Scene, a new Netflix original from Lee Won-suk, the film director known for the cult classic romantic comedy How to Use Guys with Secret Tips and the period drama The Royal Tailor.

Gong Hyo-jin as Dongbaek in When the Camellia Blooms, a recent K-drama streaming on Netflix.

​​​​​​PHOTO: Netflix

Should Gong sign on – she’s said to be reviewing the offer positively – she would play Kim Na-ri, a hit “makjang drama ” TV writer, famous for her sensationalist and fast-moving drama scripts, who one day finds herself sucked into the outrageous screen world of her own creation, and who now desperately needs to find her way out.

Insider

PHOTO: Instagram/__kanghaneul

Gong’s When the Camellia Blooms co-star Kang is also set to grace the small screen once more after being cast in the JTBC drama Insider. Priest writer Moon Man-se and Min Yeon-hong, the director of Missing: The Other Side , are collaborating on the action-suspense series.

Kang will play Kim Yo-han, a judicial trainee who goes undercover to infiltrate the murky world of prison gambling.

Yet despite his calm and deliberate manner, as well as cool-under-fire poker face, an unexpected incident occurs which suddenly throws his investigation into turmoil. Insider will air in the second half of the year.

Gongjak City

PHOTO: Instagram/sooaeonline

Soo-ae and Kim Kang-woo are set to move into JTBC’s upcoming psychological mystery-thriller Gongjak City . Last seen in the political and erotic thriller High Society , Soo-ae returns from a three-year hiatus to a very similar role as an ambitious high society wife trying to help her husband enter politics.

She plays Yoon Jae-hee, a wealthy heiress of the Sungjin Group who also runs an art gallery. In a marriage of convenience, she weds Jung Joon-hyuk (Kim, last seen the KBS2 drama Woman of 9.9 Billion ), an illegitimate son of the family, who she tries to position to become Korea’s next president.

No One but a Madman

Following long-gestating talks, Jung Jae-young is set to appear alongside Moon So-ri in the workplace drama No One but a Madman for MBC.

Known for his saturnine turns in classic films such as Welcome to Dongmakgol and Castaway on the Moon, Jung will play Choi Ban-seok, a middle-aged, desk-bound engineer who transfers to the unfamiliar personnel department to avoid a wave of dismissals.

There he works under the driven and newly promoted Dang Ja-young, played by Moon, recently seen in Netflix’s The School Nurse Files and the hit film Little Forest . The Wednesday-Thursday series is set to debut in the first half of the year.

The Devil Judgement

The Devil Judgement (working title), the latest in a series of trendy legal dramas, has settled on its cast, which will include Ji Sung (Doctor John ), Kim Min-jung (Mr. Sunshine ), Jinoung (When My Love Blooms ) and Park Gyu-young (Sweet Home ).

Ji will star in the tvN drama as Kang Yo-han, a fair-minded judge with a secret, while Kim is on board as Jung Sun-a, an influential lobbyist and Yo-han’s nemesis. Meanwhile Jin plays rookie judge Kim Ga-on, and Park will play Ga-on’s detective friend Yoon Soo-hyun. The Devil Judgement will be broadcast in the second half of the year.

Come to Witch Restaurant

Korean streaming service TVING has ordered an eight-part original series based on Goo Sang-hee’s book Come to Witch Restaurant (translated title). Song Ji-hyo, last seen in JTBC’s Was It Love and the mystery-thriller Intruder , has been cast as Jo Hee-ra, a witch who visits a failed restaurant with an unusual business proposition.

The restaurant is run by Jung Jin, a down-on-her-luck 20-something who entered into her failed business with her mother after losing her job and being dumped by her boyfriend.

After trying Hee-ra’s dish, Jin is left with no choice but to accept the witch’s proposition to serve food that grants a customer’s wish, with the customer giving Hee-ra something in return.

