South Korean actress Oh In-hye stable in hospital after cardiac arrest, fuelling suicide bid rumour

South Korean actress Oh In-hye was rushed to hospital after being found unconscious at home this morning.

Oh, 36, was found unresponsive at her home in the western port city of Incheon at 5am, the Incheon Yeonsu Police and the Songdo Fire Department said.

The Korean Herald reported that Oh was found in a state of cardiac arrest and underwent emergency procedures before being taken to a nearby hospital, where she reportedly stabilised.

South Korean pop culture portal AllK-Pop quoted a police spokesman as saying: “Oh In-hye’s friend found her and reported it, but we do not know why the friend was there. We currently believe that she [attempted suicide]”.

PHOTO: Twitter/tsnjdslnskkk

Oh made her screen debut in 2011 with the film Sin of a Family and appeared in movies such as The Plan .

South Korea’s entertainment industry has been rocked by a spate of celebrity suicides in recent years, including last year’s deaths of K-pop singers Sulli and Goo Hara.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.