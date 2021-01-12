Spycam photos online of K-pop's Nancy, Momoland singer, undressing prompt legal action

Photos circulating online that appear to show a member of K-pop girl group Momoland, Nancy, undressing prompted the band’s management, MLD Entertainment, to take legal action.

According to MLD, the illicit photos that appear to show the 20-year-old singer were manipulated before being circulated on the internet without her knowledge. The company is working with its lawyers to take action against those responsible.

Nancy – a Korean-American singer born Nancy McDonie – is said to be deeply troubled by the invasion of privacy.

Illegally taken photos and videos showing women in intimate situations , known as molka, are a serious problem in South Korea. A molka epidemic has been fuelled by hidden cameras placed in public restrooms, hotels, fitting rooms, and other places.

South Korea has passed a law to hold perpetrators accountable for filming molka, but women’s rights activists and those working in related legal fields regularly criticise a lack of enforcement.

Along with molka, female K-pop stars have also fallen prey to digital manipulation, with their images being edited into sexual photos and videos. In 2019, Rolling Stone reported that nearly one-quarter of deepfake porn videos contained images of K-pop stars.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.