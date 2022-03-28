Squid Game star Lee Yoo-mi to play professional skater, Jeon Do-yeon in romcom - K-drama casting latest

As cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 spread across South Korea, all areas of life were affected, including K-drama casting announcements.

But after a quiet few weeks, the trickle of news has once again been replaced by a flood of tantalising new show announcements, a few of which we highlight below.

It Might Be a Little Spicy Today

Dr Romantic's Han Suk-kyu is heading back to the small screen as the lead of It Might Be a Little Spicy Today (translated title), a drama based on the book of the same name by Kang Chang-rae.

The novel takes the form of a kitchen diary of a man who prepares meals for his wife after she is diagnosed with colon cancer.

Kim Seo-hyung (Mine) will play his wife.

The series will be an original programme from the Koream streaming service Watcha, which has steadily been moving into original programming. It will be directed by Lee Ho-jae, known for the heartwarming sci-fi drama film Sori: Voice from the Heart.

One Shot Scandal

Jeon Do-yeon is making a quick return to the small screen following last year's well-received melodrama Lost, with the upcoming tvN drama One Shot Scandal. The show will be her first romantic comedy in 17 years, since 2005's Lovers in Prague.

Jeon Do-yeon in a still from Lost.

PHOTO: Instagram/doyeonnne

Jeon's screen co-star will be Jung Kyung-ho of Hospital Playlist. Yoo Je-won and Yang Hee-sung, the director and screenwriter behind the upcoming show, recently captivated audiences around the world with Hometown ChaChaCha.

Production is expected to begin this summer. Plot details for the project have yet to be revealed, but the combination of major on- and off-screen talent is already raising expectations.

Mental Coach Jae Gal-gil

Jung Woo of Mad for Each Other will play the title role in the sports drama Mental Coach Jegal Gil, while Lee Yoo-mi of Squid Game and All of Us Are Dead fame is set to co-star in the series.

Lee Yoo-mi in her All of Us are Dead character's costume.

PHOTO: Instagram/leeyoum262

Jegal Gil is a disgraced taekwondo athlete who returns as a mental coach. One of his first charges is Lee's Cha Ga-eul, a world-class short-track speed skating gold medallist who has fallen into a professional rut.

Also appearing in the show will be Kwon Yul (Voice 2) as Gil's rival Ku Tae-man, the director of the human rights centre at the athletics association, while Park Se-Young (Special Labor Inspector Mr Jo) is slated to appear as Park Seung-ha, a counsellor who works alongside Gil.

Ildangbaek Butler

Lee Hye-ri from the band Girl's Day and Yoon Doo-joon from Highlight are being courted to star in the upcoming fantasy drama Ildangbaek Butler (translated title) on MBC.

Lee Hye-ri in a still from My Roommate Is a Gumiho.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/iQIYI 爱奇艺

Yoon will play Butler Kim, who runs a one-man business doing errands for people for just 100 won (eight US cents) a pop. Lee is being offered the part of funeral director Baek Dong-joo, who can speak to the dead. The pair begin working together to carry out the final wishes of the dead.

Yoon was last seen in the 2018 drama Let's Eat 3, though he has recently worked on several yet-to-be-released projects, while Lee has been very active, with starring roles in My Roommate Is a Gumiho and Moonshine last year.

Understanding of Love

Hospital Playlist's Yoo Yeon-seok and Moon Chae-won of Flower of Evil are reportedly in talks to appear in the JTBC drama Understanding of Love (translated title), which will be based on the novel of the same name by Lee Hyuk-jin.

The story will take place in the Yeongo branch of the Nara Bank, which is about to celebrate the 99th anniversary of its foundation.

Yoo Yeon-seok plays Ahn Jeong‑won in Hospital Playlist.

PHOTO: Instagram/yoo_yeonseok

Yoo, who will soon be seen in the Netflix series Suriname, will play Ha Sang-soo, a third year manager of the counselling team at the bank branch, while Moon will play Ahn Soo-young, a long-time teller at the same location. The series is being directed by Jo Young-min (Do You Like Brahms?).

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.