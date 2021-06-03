Star of Netflix's 'Kim's Convenience' talks Star Wars, Simu Liu, and the end of the Canadian sitcom

Diehard fans of Canadian sitcom Kim's Convenience feel producers have pulled the plug too soon on the hit show despite its burgeoning global fan base and a network commitment for another season.

The endearing show about a Korean immigrant family delves into the minutiae of life in multicultural Toronto. The parents run a variety store, the son works at a car rental shop, and the humour derives as much from intergenerational misunderstandings as racial, social and sexual politics.

The popular comedy's fifth and final season hits Netflix on June 2. It stars Jean-yoon, Andrea Bang, and Simu Liu, soon to be seen in Marvel's Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings.

But at its narrative heart is the Kim family patriarch Appa, played by Paul Sun-hyung Lee. The 48-year-old puts a uniquely Asian spin on that TV archetype - the blustery TV father who is not always as clever as they think they are.

"He's part of the lovable dad trope, but I try to make him as true and authentic as possible," the Korean-Canadian actor says. "The thing I don't want is for Appa to be too much a buffoon or a cartoon. Everything he does is for good intentions with his family in mind. There is a lot of love there. Initially I think he was kind of Archie Bunker-like (Carroll O'Connor's character from All In The Family) but he's open-minded.

Korean-Canadian actor Paul Sun-hyung Lee (front, centre) in sitcom Kim’s Convenience.

PHOTO: Netflix

"In the show's very first episode, he's a homophobe. He didn't want a gay pride parade outside his store. But it's not hate, he just doesn't understand. He thought it was too much noise, too much traffic. Later, he asks a trans character, in a very honest open way, why is she like that? When the character says it makes her most comfortable, he gets it."

Part of the broad appeal of Kim's Convenience is its universal family dynamics. However, it's also special for many viewers for its Asian representation.

\There might be other Asian-centric programmes - Fresh Off The Boat, Nora From Queens (with Awkwafina) - but Kim's depicts the family in a much more realistic light. Not crazy, rich or part of a bling empire.

"I didn't grow up seeing a lot of characters like us on TV so I think Kim's is important in that respect. And as characters, we were relatable," Lee adds.

Sadly, the fifth season - shot last year under strict Covid-19 protocols - will be its last. Show runner Ins Choi, who wrote Kim's Convenience originally as a play, has decided to pull the plug, much to the surprise and disappointment of cast, crew and fans. Lee admits the abrupt ending took him aback.

Lee (left) with Jean Yoon in a still from Kim's Convenience.

PHOTO: Netflix

"It's very complicated and messy," Lee reflects. "A lot of us really wanted to keep the show going but I think Ins was burned out. People also had different ideas of where they want the characters to go. A lot of times, with shows that run this long, the main cast members would become more involved in developing the show but that didn't happen in this case so it's sad.

"I would've liked to develop the Appa and Jung (the son who left home) storyline more and see how they resolve their differences. There were other issues we could've tackled more too but, you know, this is a sitcom, we're not a social issues drama. But I am really proud of what we did. A lot of great people were involved.

"There're no bad guys here. The network CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation) were really supportive, it's just a shame we couldn't continue.

Lee in a still from the second season of The Mandalorian, playing rebel alliance X-wing fighter pilot Carson Teva.

PHOTO: Disney+

"I think what we did in the last episode is a great season finale, but not necessarily a great show finale."

Kim's Convenience aside, the Daejeon-born and Calgary-raised actor's career has been on the upswing for the past few years.

Lee had a small but memorable role in The Mandalorian's second season playing rebel alliance X-wing fighter pilot Carson Teva. It seems the sci-fi series creator Dave Filoni is a confirmed "Kim-bit", the nickname Kim's Convenience devotees gave themselves.

"Being the nerd that I am, I loved everything about my role in The Mandalorian," Lee, a confessed Star Wars geek, admits. "From being on the set, getting a private tour by Filoni, meeting Jon Favreau, sitting in the X-wing fighter cockpit and shooting, it was all great.

"I grew up on Star Wars so to be a part of it and having more Asian representation in the series was amazing. In the original movie, I think the only Asian in that was a pilot who yells, 'I'm hit, I'm hit' and then dies."

There is talk that Lee will be a featured performer in the spin-off series Rangers Of The New Republic Disney+ announced. "I have not been contacted or been in any talks about being involved," he says. "But I will tell you I would love to be in it. The thing is, even if I was involved, I wouldn't be able to say anything anyway.

"Right now, I'm just focused on my [Bitter Asian Dude] podcasts and I have a couple of projects in development that I can't talk about yet, so I'm keeping busy."

Of course, like everyone else, he's looking forward to seeing his TV son from Kim's become a Marvel superhero this September.

"I'm so proud because Simu was such a go-getter even from Kim's season one," Lee says. "I remember he knocked on my dressing room door the first year wanting to talk. He had doubts about if he was right for the part. I told him they pick the best actor for the roles so have faith in himself and his abilities. To see him achieve what he has in such a short time, it's amazing.

"He returned [from shooting Shang-Chi in Australia] to shoot this final season and I noticed a new confidence in him. He carried himself differently. You can tell he learned a lot from the experience, so I'm super happy for him."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.