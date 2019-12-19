Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker: Fitting, fan-pleasing end to a saga

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Director: J.J. Abrams

Cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran, Ian McDiarmid, and Billy Dee Williams

First things first. I didn't hate Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker (TROS). I just didn't love it as much as I thought, or wished, I did.

Anyway, here's what I imagine the call Disney made to J.J Abrams to ask him to direct TROS was like.

Disney: Hey JJ, would you like to come back and direct the third movie?

JJ: what happened to that Colin guy?

Disney: Oh, he didn't work out.

JJ: Why don't you just get that Rian guy to do it again?

Disney: Him? He went and did a bunch of stuff in The Last Jedi (TLJ) that got the fans mad.

JJ: So what do you want me to do?

Disney: Well, you know, the same old thing you did with The Force Awakens (TFA), get some of the old gang back, make sure there's lots of Easter eggs to keep the fans happy... just nothing too drastic, OK?

And that, in my opinion, was how The Rise of Skywalker (TROS) was made.

But before we get into more detail, here's the story so far. A year after the events of the much-maligned TLJ, Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) is now the Supreme Leader of the First Order, while Rey (Daisy Ridley) is continuing her Jedi training.