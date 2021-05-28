Stephen King's Lisey's Story: Julianne Moore, JJ Abrams talk about new fantasy horror series from the master of terror

The novel Lisey’s Story is reputed to be Stephen King’s favourite among his own works and – although King has denied it – the most autobiographical.

If there is any truth to that personal element, we can now glimpse what goes on inside his head: and it’s a weirder and more disturbing place than just about anyone could have imagined.

The author of such fantasy-horror literary landmarks as Salem’s Lot, The Shining and Carrie, among many more, King has adapted Lisey’s Story into an unnerving brain scrambler that will stream on Apple TV+ from June 4.

"The name is Bond. Steve Bond."

HAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/LRvjUVURPb — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 24, 2019

Unusually, he has also written the screenplay for each of the eight episodes, which stamps his personal imprimatur on what turns out to be, beneath all the psychological terror, a love story.

One with a big difference. Shining some light into the dark recesses of King’s mind, Julianne Moore, who stars as Lisey (“Leesee”), can’t hide her admiration for the tale and its visual realisation.

In a cast-and-crew video call from the US, Moore says: “It’s fascinating that it’s a story about an adult relationship, a long-standing, successful marriage.

So often these stories are about courtship, romance, ‘How am I going to meet the person I’m going to spend my life with?’ and finally you meet and marry and that’s the happy ending.”

“But meeting and deciding to stay together is only the beginning of a long, sometimes very complicated, journey.”

It’s one that, in Lisey’s case, persists – even though her husband, Scott Landon (Clive Owen), we learn early on, is dead.

With flashes backwards and forwards, nightmares, real-world confrontations, catatonia, deep family secrets and an entire imaginary world to bring to the screen, the production team – with J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) as an executive producer and Pablo Larraín as director – had a dauntingly complex interpretation on its hands.

Credit for its completion is something Abrams is happy to deflect.

“Pablo is a master at what he does and did an amazing job,” he says.

“He worked so closely with Stephen King; it was a wonderful collaboration, especially with something like Boo’ya Moon, which everyone sees differently. Finding a way to bring that to the screen was hugely challenging; and having that coexist with very relatable scenes was also tricky.”

A distant relation of the Garden of Eden, Boo’ya Moon has its own monster and a centrepiece to behold: Half of an amphitheatre, where the dead, and sometimes the living, and perhaps the imaginary, sit staring across a pool, which may in fact be a lake, or even a sea, on which floats a sailing ship and above which floats a full moon as red as Mars.

The team, however, had the King ace up its sleeve.“The translation from page to screen was helped enormously by the fact that Stephen wrote all the episodes himself,” says Abrams.

JJ Abrams on wishing there was plan for the sequel trilogy:



"There are projects that I’ve worked on where we had some ideas but we hadn’t worked through them enough, sometimes we had some ideas but then we weren’t allowed to do them the way we wanted to." pic.twitter.com/13FOBnHfBp — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) May 26, 2021

“Of course he knew the work better than anyone and he’s talked about it being the favourite book of his, so he put a lot into it.

“He was a wonderful screenwriter for this, which might seem obvious, but when someone is adapting their own work they can get caught up in it. He was able to figure out how best to take what is an internal, subjective and personal novel and turn it into a screenplay that would allow it to be visually dramatised.”

Where romance meets tangled, sometimes savage fairy tale, the juncture is unlikely to be easy for viewers to navigate.

Lisey’s Story offers no simple cipher with which to crack the code of what is happening to Lisey in the material world and what’s going on in her head, especially when she is trying to communicate with her sister, the often catatonic Amanda (Joan Allen). Amanda, apparently, also has access to Boo’ya Moon, suggesting a connection with Scott concealed from Lisey. And then there is Boo’ya Moon itself.

Lisey tries to reach her catatonic sister (Joan Allen, right).

PHOTO: Apple TV+

“There was an amazing combination of elements that Stephen made cohesive,” says Abrams.

“It’s about a marriage; the creative impulse and its consequences; if you can really know the person closest to you and how close you can get; it’s about family and obsession. There are so many themes; and given the Boo’ya Moon aspect it really did feel like a fairy tale – a very twisted, adult, sophisticated and dark one.”

Not infrequently, the darkness finds expression in self-mutilation or violence otherwise unleashed.

But for Moore, whose character, says Abrams, finds herself in some “utterly insane and horrific situations”, being Lisey means having to deal with “real people with real feelings and connections” in the shadow of a “crazy, supernatural world”.

And that, Moore insists, brought singular rewards.

“You only feel sad as an actor when you feel like there’s a deficit – when you go home at night and you’re tired and grumpy, feeling you haven’t achieved anything or something’s not working,” she says.

“There were so many timelines here and it was a long process, six months of shooting, but there was always something to reach for. And because of all the talented people I was always excited by it. I love Stephen King and his ability to blend reality and popular culture with the supernatural. So to be able to tell a story about a romance, with a supernatural element where your feelings are made manifest and made into these other worlds – fascinating.”

The most obvious manifestation of evil in a character is in that of Jim Dooley, played by Dane DeHaan (the Green Goblin in Spider-Man 2).

A psychotic Landon disciple, he’s prepared to destroy anything thwarting his possession of the author’s manuscripts – including Lisey.

“I’ve played a lot of bad guys, but never a character exactly like this,” he says.

“The most fun for me is the work beforehand, figuring out the character and what makes them work, so the more complicated that is, the more exciting the opportunity. Those characters are often the toughest nuts to crack.”

While DeHaan exudes menace on screen, it seems this experience might have left him star-struck. His own efforts aside, Larraín’s approach, says DeHaan, had him “wrapping (his) mind” around “the strange ideas he had for Dooley and trusting him.

The passion he had for telling this complicated story is obvious – he tells it in such a sophisticated and beautiful way.”

And as for the man behind the pen: “He’s such a kind and approachable person, I had a great time working with him. It was amazing to create a villain with Stephen King, it was so cool – even just hearing myself say it!”

ALSO READ: J.J. Abrams and wife commit to $14m donation to anti-racism campaigns

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.