Sticker by NCT 127 review: K-pop LP shows rambunctious boy band's maturity and gives them all a chance to shine

Fronted by a single of the same name, the 11-track album Sticker by K-pop group NCT 127 arrived on Sept 17, shortly after their fifth anniversary, and shows what they’ve been building towards artistically.

As a group, NCT 127’s reputation is mixed: their singles are often off-kilter in the best of ways, and the flute-fronted Sticker is like a western, cowboy-themed counterpart to 2020’s eastern-themed single Kick It, on which they name-dropped Bruce Lee.

That single is followed by Lemonade, which has an explosive trap feel and some lyrical nods to previous NCT 127 albums Regular-Irregular and Cherry Bomb, and to 2020 single Punch. The smooth, vibrant house of the third track, Breakfast, is a wake-up to the world.

Sticker offers something for everyone. There’s the atmospheric alt R&B of Focus, the poignant The Rainy Night, the electropop explorer anthem Far and the exuberant chaos of Bring the Noize, before the album gets a bit magical with R&B ballad Magic Carpet Ride.

NCT 127 serve up the bright summery Road Trip and brassy funk of Dreamer, only to get emotional on the hopeful Promise You, which looks towards a day when everyone can meet again.

The stand-out feature of Sticker is not a single track or an individual band member, but rather the human voice; there’s a kaleidoscope of vocal performances and every few moments you feel like you’re discovering the tones of NCT 127’s vocalists anew.

The title track has vocal belts and runs that stir the soul.

NCT 127 don’t shy away from experimenting, and many of their singles, including Sticker, are avant garde dance tracks with an emphasis on hip-hop.

On previous NCT 127 albums the voices of some band members are dominant, but Sticker celebrates the distinct identities and vocal tones of all nine both through combining their voices and by giving each artist solo moments to show off their artistic worth and the scope of their vocal delivery.

If there’s not at least one moment that makes you go, “Wait, who is singing that line?” you’re probably not listening to Sticker properly.

Speaking on the day the album was released, NCT 127 member Mark said he thought the single Sticker would “stick” with listeners, as the title suggests, and that is true of the album as a whole: Sticker does stick with you.

Listeners discover new depths to it with each hearing of its pristine melodies and exuberant vocals.

Five years in, NCT 127 are still growing – both as a group and as individuals – and Sticker exemplifies that by putting on full display of everything they have to offer.

It revels in their journey and what they have achieved, and leaves listeners musically satisfied and wanting to hear more of what they have to offer.

