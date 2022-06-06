Stranger Things writers reply to Stephen King, reveal why season 4 is split up

Fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things have waited three long years for the show’s Season 4 to arrive, and when it did on May 27, the reception to the story and music choice was generally pretty warm.

Well, the first part of the season that appeared at least. See, Stranger Things Season 4 was split into two volumes, with the first seven episodes released on May 27 and the remaining two episodes a full five weeks later on July 1.

Fans of the show have been speculating on the reason why, with some out-there ideas. Some thought it was another gimmick to generate hype.

The truth is more mundane than that. If you missed the more diplomatic reason given by Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer earlier, the show’s writers have revealed why episodes 8 and 9, at 1 hour 25 minutes and 2 hours 19 minutes long respectively, will only be released on 1 July.

The episodes aren’t done yet.

The new season of STRANGER THINGS is really cool--as good or better than the previous three. There's even a CARRIE riff.

Is it the whole season or is it another one of those that's broken into 2 parts? IMHO that's kind of lame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 1, 2022

Stranger Things Season 4 has (so far) been improving on the series’ intense storytelling, music, cinematography and acting. It is a scarier, bigger and more emotional season with a much, much darker turn with a new monster in town. Each time you think it can’t get stranger, scarier and bigger, it does. We can’t wait to see what 1 July brings.

Meanwhile, you can catch up on (or rewatch) Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 now on Netflix.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.