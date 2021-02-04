Stray Kids member Han Ji-sung apologises for racist and insulting lyrics he wrote before joining the K-pop boy band

A member of K-pop boy band Stray Kids has apologised after it emerged that he wrote racist lyrics as a teenager.

Han Ji-sung came under fire on Tuesday (Feb 1) when clips of a song he wrote before joining the boy band started circulating on the internet. The song’s lyrics include slurs and insensitive language, including the Korean equivalent of the “N” word.

In the song, Han also disparages foreigners working in South Korea and uses terms that seemingly stigmatise mental health issues.

Han, who uses his surname as his stage name, posted a handwritten letter to Instagram later in the day after the controversy spread online. In it, he apologised for writing the lyrics around 2013, when he was 13 years old.

He said he would reflect on his past behaviour that potentially affected people who had given him love and support.

“I wrote the inappropriate lyrics with only the single thought of wanting to rap during my irresponsible, younger days. I apologise for hurting so many people with the lyrics written without thinking enough.”

The 20-year-old, who raps, sings and produces tracks as a member of Stray Kids and has released his own solo work, also said the reason he decided to become a singer was to express himself and connect with others through music. He was ashamed of the lyrics, he wrote.

Stray Kids were formed under JYP Entertainment in 2017 and the outfit currently comprises eight members.

In July, Stray Kids issued an apology for several instances of cultural insensitivity, including a member who dressed as a popular South Korean animated character seen as a caricature of black people.

Also this week, Gfriend member Sowon and her band’s company, Source Music, apologised after she posted photos of herself posing with a mannequin wearing a Nazi uniform .

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.