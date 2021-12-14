Stung by a hornet, kicked by an elephant: Filmmaker's China adventures

Children playing in a village in Yunnan, southwest China, were dumbfounded at the sudden appearance of a shaven-headed, bare-chested European sprinting, screaming, down the main street.

The agitated individual in question was Dominic Johnson-Hill, who had shed his T-shirt after being stung by a hornet and was trying to escape the rest of the swarm.

The kids gazed in slack-jawed amazement: An encounter with anyone non-Chinese was a rarity, let alone a lanky, bald and shirtless Briton moving at Usain Bolt speed.

The episode was just one of a series of adventures and mishaps during the filming of Seasons of China, an ecology-themed documentary for Chinese broadcaster CNC World fronted by Johnson-Hill, a resident of Lantau island in Hong Kong.

The presenter also received a hefty kick from a baby elephant, dined on deep-fried crickets and hornet larvae, ventured into underground caves that stretch 3km underground, visited plantations of rare tea, scuba dived in a pristine lake and came face to face with golden monkeys in the wild.

Dominic Johnson-Hill and his crew filmed for 15 hours in caves 3km underground. PHOTO: Dominic Johnson-Hill

The English-language documentary was filmed over the course of a month in 16 locations, most of them remote.

Johnson-Hill, who lived in Beijing for almost 30 years and moved to Hong Kong several years ago with his Canadian wife, Laura, and their four daughters, is fluent in Chinese and in regular demand to host nature documentaries and travel shows.

Those language skills allowed him to explain to the startled village kids who he was and why he had been sprinting wildly along the track bellowing in pain.

Golden monkeys filmed for the adventure documentary Seasons of China, presented by Dominic Johnson-Hill. PHOTO: Dominic Johnson-Hill

He recalls: "I had gone for a pee round the back of this wall and suddenly I felt something go inside my T-shirt and put my hand in and it was a hornet which then stung my thumb. It then went up and started stinging my body."

Ironically, Johnson-Hill was there to film hornets - but in a controlled manner. The poison of the so-called murder hornets is harvested for sale by villagers.

The camera team followed one farmer going about his daily work; despite them dressing in full hazmat suits, one crew member still suffered six stings and had to go to the hospital.

The farmer has a system whereby the hornets are lured into stinging a cloth; the poison it deposits is scraped off and sold for up to 400 yuan (S$86) per gram for use in Chinese medicine.

Dominic Johnson-Hill looks out over Lugu Lake in Yunnan during filming of ecology-themed adventure series Seasons of China. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Filming other segments of the documentary also carried risks, especially one in which the team followed cavers into limestone caves 3km underground and had to put their trust in their guides' navigational skills.

The cavers are members of a club who share their experiences on the popular Douyin smartphone app (the Chinese analogue of TikTok).

"Young people put down all these new routes on how to find the cave openings, which are in the middle of forests," says Johnson-Hill. "We followed one guy who discovered these blind transparent fish three kilometres below the ground.

Dominic Johnson-Hill (right) with guide and a crew member filming in an elephant sanctuary in Yunnan for adventure documentary Seasons of China, during which he was kicked by an elephant calf. PHOTO: Dominic Johnson-Hill

"We went deep into the caves, filming for 15 hours, and followed a river to the point where it formed pools. We then we had to catch a fish to film it, which was extremely difficult - they move very fast. It was fascinating."

In the Xishuangbanna nature reserve in Yunnan, wardens and villagers work together to stop wild elephants from destroying crops.

It was while observing the elephants in a sanctuary for animals recovering from injury that Johnson-Hill received a hefty kick from a calf.

"This particular elephant's mother had been injured in a trap and they were preparing her, and the baby, to go back into the wild," he says.

"The baby was a real cheeky b**ger - it kicked me in the shins! Its foot is padded so it didn't hit so hard, but it was the shock."

An exuberant personality, approachable manner and a genuine curiosity make the Briton, 49, a natural TV presenter, able to put people immediately at ease.

One of his favourite documentary segments was meeting Long Yong Cheng, a now-retired golden monkey researcher.

"It was inspiring to hear his story," says the presenter. "We watched this huge family of golden monkeys and he knew the name of every single one; he had spent 30 years of his life looking after them. He would sometimes spend weeks in a BaiMa Snow Mountain forest [in Yunnan] and not see a single monkey, but now the population has grown.

"You could get super close to them, but they are definitely wild; they were down to the last 30 or 40, as locals used to eat them, but now they are really flourishing. He felt he had achieved his life's ambition by helping to protect them."

Dominic Johnson-Hill with women in ethnic minority dress at Lugu Lake, Yunnan, during filming of Seasons of China. PHOTO: Dominic Johnson-Hill

Another excursion took the team deep into a rainforest where tea trees up to 500 years old are tended by families without the use of chemicals or pesticides.

The leaves are much prized by tea connoisseurs, who are willing to pay huge premiums.

Johnson Hill says: "In days gone by, they saved the best tea for the elders, but now you have people turning up in Mercedes-Benzes waiting at the bottom of the mountain roads to buy the tea off them."

Johnson-Hill, whose three daughters, Betsy, 11, Rosie, 14, and Winnie, 16, attend English Schools Foundation schools, with a fourth, Prudence, 21, studying in the UK, was left with an optimistic view of the environmental preservation efforts being made in Yunnan.

"My overall take was that there are positive steps being made to protect animals, even insects. We were in this rainforest that contains something like 50 per cent of all China's different kinds of insect. If you were to kill protected insects you could end up in prison for two to three years," he says.

"[In] one stretch of forest, within just a few hundred metres we came across 30 or 40 different kinds of insects. Yunnan is insanely biodiverse."

Seasons of China is available online at CNC World and on Youku, Bilibili and YouTube.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.