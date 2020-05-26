Suicide note by Terrace House star Hana Kimura found in Tokyo home

A suicide note written by Hana Kimura, 22, a professional wrestler and cast member of a popular TV programme who was found dead early Saturday, was discovered in her Tokyo home, it was learned Monday.

According to investigation sources, the suicide note was found in her condominium in Koto Ward, Tokyo.

She had been a cast member of the reality show Terrace House on Fuji Television.

The Metropolitan Police Department is probing into the details, treating Kimura's death as a suicide.

According to the sources, Kimura was found to be in cardiac or respiratory arrest on a bed in her condominium at around 3.30 am Saturday. She was transported to a hospital and confirmed dead there.

When ambulance staff arrived at her home, the entrance door was locked and a written notice saying "Toxic gas is forming" was put on the door. There was a container of a chemical agent beside the bed.

MPD officials assume it is likely that Kimura herself mixed chemical agents to generate a toxic gas.

The suicide note was found in the living room. It included a phrase to her mother: "I'm sorry. Thank you for giving birth to me."

The reality show Kimura appeared in depicts love affairs between the cast members, who live together in a shared house. Kimura was defamed on social networking websites over her appearances on the show.

Recently, Kimura told her mother, "I feel crushed due to postings on the SNS sites," according to the sources.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Helpline: 6389-2222

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

