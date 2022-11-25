Summer Strike: Seolhyun and Im Si-wan lead escapist 'healing' K-drama far from Seoul's hustle and bustle

Life in the big city can be stressful, and nowhere is that more true than in Seoul, a dynamic metropolis that is home to 26 million people, half the South Korean population.

Adding to that crush is a punishing work culture that demands loyalty at the expense of personal freedom and sometimes dignity.

In the media, this has led to the rise of the 'healing drama', a genre that focuses on young and burnt-out city slickers escaping to the low populations and slower lifestyles of the countryside.

Summer Strike, starring Seolhyun, a former member of the girl band AOA, and Im Si-wan of the boy group ZE:A, is the latest addition to that trend.

Like most healing dramas, which include the Kim Tae-ri film Little Forest and 2021's hit drama Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha with Shin Min-a and Kim Seon-ho, Summer Strike, which is adapted from Jun Young-hyun's webcomic I Don't Want to Do Anything, begins with a young, stressed out woman stewing in the pressure-cooker environment of Seoul.

In this case that's Lee Yeo-reum (Seolhyun), an office worker who has spent four years being mistreated by her colleagues and six years in a dying relationship with an increasingly bored and unsympathetic office worker.

She works hard on a presentation for her company's CEO, only to be reprimanded for the cheap coffee she prepared and sent out to get something better.

After bobbing and weaving through dangerous traffic she returns, only to discover her colleague has swiped her work out from under her. The CEO is delighted with the presentation and takes the team out for lunch, except Yeo-reum, who stays behind to clean.

Yeo-reum then vents her frustrations to her apathetic boyfriend Jae-dong (Jang Sung-bum), who reprimands her for being a pushover and later breaks up with her by text. But at least she still has her doting but overworked mother — that is before she suddenly drops dead.

Decidedly, things are not going well for Yeo-reum; one subsequent morning during the rush hour crush on the subway, she is pushed out of the train carriage and fails to get back on before the doors snap shut. Cherry blossom leaves drift into her view on the platform and this snaps her out of her worklife reverie.

Im Si-wan as librarian An Dae-beom in a still from Summer Strike.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

She decides to play hookey. She boards another train and goes nowhere in particular. She then quits her job, exposing her creepy boss in the process, sells all her belongings that won't fit in a big backpack, and hits the road.

Her travels take her to Angok, a small seaside town far away from Korea's hectic capital. Her first order of business is to toss her bag, strip off and rush into the water. After that, she falls in love with the bustle of a quaint market and decides to stick around.

She visits a few places with a property agent, but nothing quite strikes her fancy or meets her limited budget. The agent suddenly has a novel idea and he shows her a dusty billiard hall in a vacant building.

He offers her the whole building for the princely sum of 50,000 won (S$52) a month. She just has to do some upkeep while she's there.

Seolhyun in a still from Summer Strike.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

So Yeo-reum's life begins in Angok, which involves little more than spending time at the local library, where she meets local librarian An Dae-beom (Im).

Dae-beom is a diligent young man who gets up before dawn and runs by the seaside everyday before heading to his quiet and idyllic workplace, with no middle management careerists to spoil his days.

He doesn't utter a word to strangers, which includes Yeo-reum at first, though he's very kind to her, especially when she comes back to the library drunk from lunch one day and causes a scene. He is also a maths prodigy, though there's no evidence of this in the first two episodes.

Im Si-wan in a still from Summer Strike.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Summer Strike offers almost nothing in the way of narrative drive, there's no compulsive hook and no cliffhangers, but that's by design.

At some point down the line we will have to be filled in on Dae-beom's backstory and a romance will surely be teased between the two leads, but if the show stays true to its escapist ambitions, those elements may not dominate the narrative.

The show, which features 12 episodes with relatively short running times (50 minutes), was filmed in several idyllic rural locations across the country during a lengthy six-month shoot. This probably means that production stopped and started, to benefit from the seasons, much like Little Forest, which was shot over the course of a year, capturing four clear seasons.

Seolhyun in a still from Summer Strike.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The spring vibe and sense of renewal of the early episodes is very strong, with cherry blossom lining many of Angok's streets, which will likely turn bright green and then switch to an autumnal foliage, capturing the change in the characters as the story progresses.

The leads are fresh and watchable and the tone is inviting, but whether Summer Strike's languorous story can support a full season remains to be seen.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdiTE76u94w

Summer Strike is streaming on Viu.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.