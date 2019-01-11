Sung Hoon charms Malaysian fans with cheeky antics

PHOTO: The Star/Asia News Network
Seto Kit Yan
The Star/Asia News Network

It may have taken two years, but Sung Hoon is glad he finally made good on his promise to return to meet his fans in Malaysia.

This time he was in Malaysia for a public fan meeting session in conjunction with Oh!K's fifth birthday celebration held recently at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He first met fans in Malaysia in 2017 at an event organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Currently trending for his regular appearance on Korea's hottest reality-variety show I Live Alone, the 36-year-old celeb has won hearts around the region for being "real" on the popular weekly programme.

The affable athlete-turned-actor proved to be a colourful showbiz personality, as he managed to win the hearts of more than 3,000 fans who showed up with his cheeky and playful side.

Well-built with an athletic frame, Sung Hoon was formerly a swim champ who specialised in butterfly stroke and had been swimming with the South Korean national swim team for 14 years.

However, a spinal injury that required multiple surgeries forced him to retire as a sportsman and try his luck in showbiz.

He then turned to modelling and acting, making his debut in the supernatural romance drama New Tales Of Gisaeng (2011), which earned him the Best New Actor gong at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards.

With his swoon-worthy good looks, he is often cast as a wealthy businessman in K-drama series such as Noble, My Love (2015) and My Secret Romance (2017).

Yet, despite having won acting awards for his roles in K-dramas like New Tales Of Gisaeng (2011) and Five Enough (2016), his showbiz career did not really take off so he still accumulated a huge amount of debt.

That is until he got cast in I Live Alone, an MBC reality variety show which lets viewers see how single celebrities who live alone go about conducting their daily lives.

He first appeared in an episode in July 2017 and became such a hit with viewers that the show's producers decided to keep featuring him.

Sung Hoon has said in many interviews that he is very thankful for being made a regular cast member of I Live Alone as it has helped him settle all his debts.

