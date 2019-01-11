Sung Hoon charms Malaysian fans with cheeky antics

It may have taken two years, but Sung Hoon is glad he finally made good on his promise to return to meet his fans in Malaysia.

This time he was in Malaysia for a public fan meeting session in conjunction with Oh!K's fifth birthday celebration held recently at 1 Utama Shopping Centre in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

He first met fans in Malaysia in 2017 at an event organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea.

Currently trending for his regular appearance on Korea's hottest reality-variety show I Live Alone, the 36-year-old celeb has won hearts around the region for being "real" on the popular weekly programme.

The affable athlete-turned-actor proved to be a colourful showbiz personality, as he managed to win the hearts of more than 3,000 fans who showed up with his cheeky and playful side.

Well-built with an athletic frame, Sung Hoon was formerly a swim champ who specialised in butterfly stroke and had been swimming with the South Korean national swim team for 14 years.

However, a spinal injury that required multiple surgeries forced him to retire as a sportsman and try his luck in showbiz.

He then turned to modelling and acting, making his debut in the supernatural romance drama New Tales Of Gisaeng (2011), which earned him the Best New Actor gong at the 2011 SBS Drama Awards.