From Sung Joon to Cool's Lee Jae-hoon, K-pop stars are opening up about their personal lives. Here's why

Model-turned-actor Sung Joon this year revealed that he married his pregnant girlfriend before his military service in 2018.
PHOTO: Instagram/thuggyduck
David Lee
South China Morning Post

This year started with a series of surprise announcements in South Korea's entertainment industry.

On Jan 2, Kim Hee-chul from K-pop act Super Junior and Momo from Twice admitted they had been dating for two years. February saw Lee Jae-hoon of the group Cool admit that he had been married for a decade and had two children.

That same month, model-turned-actor Sung Joon revealed that he had married his pregnant girlfriend before his military service in 2018. Chen from boy band Exo had a similar situation earlier this year when he announced his upcoming wedding to his pregnant girlfriend.

In Chen's case, while there were disappointed fans calling for his dismissal from the band, there seemed to be a bigger push to support his decision to share his personal life with the public.

"I started to cry when I read his letter on social media, but I started to think about his happiness and the fact that I can't control his life and never will," said Peki Chhakchhuak, an 18-year-old fan from India.

While South Korea's stars and their management agencies are still leery of fierce pushback from fans, the private lives of celebrities have increasingly become harder to separate from their public personas, while exchanges with fans have become the norm on social media.

"If, 10 years ago, the most popular stars tried to keep a mysterious aura about them, it's become the trend to show their natural behaviour in front of fans nowadays," said Park Sung-hoon, a producer for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), which airs music programmes and reality shows that feature celebrities.

"It was unimaginable that a celebrity would show up in front of the camera with no make-up on, but now there are so many shows where celebrities sleep in a house overnight with other celebrities."

Kim Dae-oh is one of the most influential entertainment reporters in the country, having covered the industry since 1991. He said social media had become a huge contributor in accelerating this culture of celebrities opening up their personal lives.

"We're no longer in an age where interviews and television appearances are the only access to a celebrity," Kim said. "Stars are now able to speak personally to fans and speak for themselves on various platforms."

Park agrees on the significance of social media for celebrities in the country. "The worldwide success of BTS has imprinted a very positive image on the use of social media for many K-pop acts," he said.

The Korean boy band has won the Billboard Music Award for Top Social Artist every year since 2017. Bang Si-hyuk, the chief executive of BTS' label Big Hit Entertainment, has credited social media as being the key to the band's success.

Kim adds that attitudes of celebrities and fans have undergone a massive change as the level of intimacy between the two groups has evolved.

"[For a time], celebrities held on to the strong fear that their popularity and relevance in the industry would drop drastically once they announced their love life or marriage, but [this is] changing," he said.

"Since fans are acknowledging the personal choices of their favourite celebrities and contributing to make a positive environment in the industry, it has made it easier for celebrities to choose to be more transparent."

Singer HyunA and her boyfriend and label-mate Dawn caused a considerable stir among fans last November when they made an unprecedented appearance on the major television show Knowing Bros, becoming the first K-pop couple to appear on the programme.

"I wonder if this will become a thing in K-pop now, for idols to start dating publicly like Hollywood stars do," said one commenter on the YouTube trailer for the show. "They could appear on television shows together and go to red carpet events together."

Famous K-pop stars have also become popular YouTube vloggers, or video bloggers. With singers like Chen and Baekhyun of Exo and Solar of girl group Mamamoo showing their millions of subscribers what they eat for dinner or how they work out in the gym, fans are thrilled at being able to see a more personal side to their stars.

Park, the producer from SBS, said that as a result of this increase in accessibility to their favourite stars, fans would likely want to see more personal moments in the future.

"Fans don't want to see their stars all dressed up and made up any more, they want to see someone friendly who seems like they could live next door," he said.

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
K-pop celebrities singer Performing artists actors

TRENDING

Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Singtel to phase out Singtel WiFi service by April 1 2020
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Cost of living in Singapore (2020): Is your salary really enough?
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
Hong Kong police hunt armed gang who stole toilet rolls amid panic-buying frenzy
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
SIA apologises to Suites passenger who found screw in soup
The &#039;big&#039; dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
The 'big' dengue outbreak that could infect more Singaporeans than the coronavirus
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you&#039;re in your 40s
Beauty tips from birthday girl Jesseca Liu to look 30 when you're in your 40s
&#039;Animals live for man&#039;: China&#039;s appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
'Animals live for man': China's appetite for wildlife likely to survive virus
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Coronavirus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, including a SAF regular
Kandie can&#039;t afford private pre-schools for their kids
Andie Chen was put in a 'really bad class', supports PSLE changes
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Is Felicia Chin getting married this year? - and other entertainment news this week
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
How to clean your phones and devices properly without ruining them
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat
Budget 2020: Cost of living package, tax rebates among measures amid coronavirus outbreak, says Heng Swee Keat

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
A Singaporean&#039;s cheatsheet to closing time discounts
A Singaporean's cheatsheet to closing time discounts
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
Love found, love lost and everything in between: Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again
Jamie Yeo on what gave her courage to fall in love again

Home Works

What you need to know about kitchen lighting
What you need to know about kitchen lighting
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
10 local stores to get retro-style and vintage furniture
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: Unique cafe concept in this 4-bedroom EC in Woodlands
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Singapore&#039;s most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Singapore's most famous auntie declares war on coronavirus with song
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
Unverified messages: To share or not to share?
&#039;How to spread Wuhan&#039;: Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
'How to spread Wuhan': Police identify youths in supermarket video prank
Filipino man wins Valentine&#039;s Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet
Filipino man wins Valentine's Day with anti-coronavirus bouquet

SERVICES