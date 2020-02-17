From Sung Joon to Cool's Lee Jae-hoon, K-pop stars are opening up about their personal lives. Here's why

This year started with a series of surprise announcements in South Korea's entertainment industry.

On Jan 2, Kim Hee-chul from K-pop act Super Junior and Momo from Twice admitted they had been dating for two years. February saw Lee Jae-hoon of the group Cool admit that he had been married for a decade and had two children.

That same month, model-turned-actor Sung Joon revealed that he had married his pregnant girlfriend before his military service in 2018. Chen from boy band Exo had a similar situation earlier this year when he announced his upcoming wedding to his pregnant girlfriend.

In Chen's case, while there were disappointed fans calling for his dismissal from the band, there seemed to be a bigger push to support his decision to share his personal life with the public.

"I started to cry when I read his letter on social media, but I started to think about his happiness and the fact that I can't control his life and never will," said Peki Chhakchhuak, an 18-year-old fan from India.

While South Korea's stars and their management agencies are still leery of fierce pushback from fans, the private lives of celebrities have increasingly become harder to separate from their public personas, while exchanges with fans have become the norm on social media.

"If, 10 years ago, the most popular stars tried to keep a mysterious aura about them, it's become the trend to show their natural behaviour in front of fans nowadays," said Park Sung-hoon, a producer for Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS), which airs music programmes and reality shows that feature celebrities.

"It was unimaginable that a celebrity would show up in front of the camera with no make-up on, but now there are so many shows where celebrities sleep in a house overnight with other celebrities."

Kim Dae-oh is one of the most influential entertainment reporters in the country, having covered the industry since 1991. He said social media had become a huge contributor in accelerating this culture of celebrities opening up their personal lives.

"We're no longer in an age where interviews and television appearances are the only access to a celebrity," Kim said. "Stars are now able to speak personally to fans and speak for themselves on various platforms."

Park agrees on the significance of social media for celebrities in the country. "The worldwide success of BTS has imprinted a very positive image on the use of social media for many K-pop acts," he said.