Super Junior, Stray Kids among lineup at World is One K-pop concert

The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
PHOTO: Instagram/superjunior

South Korean boybands Super Junior and Stray Kids are among the acts to perform at World is One, a K-pop online charity concert, on Thursday at 7 p.m. Western Time Zone.

The concert will be streamed via VLIVE , Naver TV and MBC Music channel.

Hosted by Super Junior’s Lee Teuk and Oh My Girl’s Seung Hee, the online concert will also feature N. Flying, K.A.R.D., SF9, Ha Sung-woon, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, WJSN, April, Heize, Hiphop Girl Z, Youn Sun Nah and PLAYIDOL.

Viewers can participate in the concert by uploading their photos while making “W” gestures on Instagram with specific hashtags available on the event’s website . They can also add encouraging messages on their posts.

View this post on Instagram

#월드이즈원 #KPop #랜선콘서트 MBC와 월드비전이 함께하는 코로나19 극복 K-POP 콘서트 <World is One> 2020.7.9 THU 7PM Coming Soon! ⠀ 두근두근 라인업 대공개🙌 #슈퍼주니어 #마마무 #헤이즈 #오마이걸 #하성운 #KARD #우주소녀 #에이프릴 #엔플라잉 #나윤선 #힙합걸Z #스트레이키즈 #SF9 ⠀ *네이버TV, V-LIVE, MBC Music 케이블 당일 생중계 *자세한 사항은 월드비전 인스타 프로필 링크를 클릭!👆 ⠀ #다음주목요일 #본방사수 #월드비전 #MBC #WorldVision #WorldisOne

A post shared by 월드비전 공식 인스타그램 (@worldvisionkorea) on Jul 2, 2020 at 11:57pm PDT

World is One is the result of collaboration between South Korea’s Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and non-profit organization World Vision.

According to allkpop.com , viewers in Korea can make donations via text message and all contributions will be donated to the World Vision to support vulnerable people amid the Covid-19 pandemic .

