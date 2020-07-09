Super Junior, Stray Kids among lineup at World is One K-pop concert

South Korean boybands Super Junior and Stray Kids are among the acts to perform at World is One, a K-pop online charity concert, on Thursday at 7 p.m. Western Time Zone.

The concert will be streamed via VLIVE , Naver TV and MBC Music channel.

Hosted by Super Junior’s Lee Teuk and Oh My Girl’s Seung Hee, the online concert will also feature N. Flying, K.A.R.D., SF9, Ha Sung-woon, MAMAMOO, Oh My Girl, WJSN, April, Heize, Hiphop Girl Z, Youn Sun Nah and PLAYIDOL.

Viewers can participate in the concert by uploading their photos while making “W” gestures on Instagram with specific hashtags available on the event’s website . They can also add encouraging messages on their posts.

World is One is the result of collaboration between South Korea’s Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and non-profit organization World Vision.

According to allkpop.com , viewers in Korea can make donations via text message and all contributions will be donated to the World Vision to support vulnerable people amid the Covid-19 pandemic .