'Sweet girl image ruined': Angelababy smoking at private event causes debate if criticism is warranted

A top actress in China is under fire for smoking at a private gathering, sparking a debate about whether the criticism she is facing is warranted for a perfectly legal activity.

On Thursday (Sept 15), fashion blogger Bingo Hu released a short video on Weibo showing Angelababy smoking while talking with friends in a flat. The video soon went viral and has been viewed 120 million times as of Friday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Hong Kong model and actress, whose career was mostly developed in mainland China, is famous for her "pure and sweet princess" demeanour, which some fans have said makes her decision to smoke more upsetting.

"Smoking does not violate the law. However, as a star, what she does will set a bad example," wrote one person.

Another said: "Her sweet pretty girl image is ruined."

Named Angela Yeung Wing, the actress first found the spotlight as a model in her teens.

Her former marriage with Huang Xiaoming, a Chinese actor, was one of China's most high-profile celebrity relationships during their time together. In January this year, the pair's announcement of their divorce became one of the biggest tabloid stories on the mainland.

Despite the criticism she faced, a lot of her fans supported and defended her.

"Is it such a big deal that an adult smokes with friends at a private gathering?" a user asked.

"Smoking is normal. Wake up everybody! It's the 21st century. Smoking does not break the law," wrote a person.

Many people compared this latest controversy to singer Wang Yuan, another Chinese celebrity embroiled in a smoking scandal.

Wang, a former member of the popular teen boy band TFBOYS, had been nicknamed the "national younger brother" for his innocent and handsome looks.

In 2019, he was photographed smoking when dining with friends in a restaurant in Beijing, where indoor smoking is prohibited. He was 18 when the incident happened.

"I liked him very much before. But I don't accept a kid smoking," a Weibo user said about Wang's incident at the time.

Although Wang immediately apologised and paid the fine for smoking in the restaurant, his career has been badly affected since then.

In mainland China, being a celebrity has been called a "highly dangerous profession" because of increased scrutiny from the authorities and the public over the past few years.

Over the weekend, Beijing police said actor Li Yifeng has been detained for soliciting prostitutes, which is illegal under Chinese law.

Actress Zheng Shuang was fined 299 million yuan (S$60 million) for tax evasion last year following a backlash surrounding a surrogacy scandal. She was accused of abandoning two children born in the US.

