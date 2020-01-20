Taemin's exemplary K-pop career, from Shinee to SuperM

Read also

Taemin made his debut in Shinee as their dancer. He received little vocal training as an SM trainee as his voice was breaking during puberty. His vocals were not featured on Shinee's debut song, You Are Too Pretty, and he was told his range was not wide enough to sing on Sherlock, the title track of their fourth EP.

Taemin has said his vocal skills improved after intensive practice in the recording studio, but he apparently suffered daily nosebleeds due to insufficient sleep.

HIS ROLE IN SUPERM

Taemin made his debut as a member of SuperM in 2019 alongside members of SM Entertainment's most successful outfits. In the group, he has continued to showcase his dancing skills and appeared in many of the videos promoting the outfit's debut.

Taemin is the most experienced member of the group, having released three full-length solo albums and many more with Shinee. Other members of SuperM come from younger groups such as NCT 127 and WayV, and have cited Shinee as the group that introduced them to K-pop.

He was initially nominated as the leader of the super group, but shut down the idea. Taemin wanted Baekhyun from Exo to take the leadership role and said he relied on him during the group's initial practice sessions.

HIS IMAGE