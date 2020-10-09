Taiwan basketball star James Mao names son 'Noah Godfrey Mao' in memory of pal

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s celebrity basketball player James Mao announced on Wednesday the birth of the son “Noah Godfrey Mao” whose name was inspired by his beloved friend Godfrey Gao.

In the Facebook post, Mao, who married noted stylist Tiffany Lo last November, said that his wife can finally have a good rest as their healthy baby child was just born.

PHOTO: Instagram/maomao31

The kid’s Chinese name is Mao Yi-no in which the Chinese word “Yi” (以) hints at Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao who suddenly passed away last year.

Their son’s English name, Noah Godfrey Mao, also has a special meaning, according to Mao who explained that “the story of the rainbow appearing in the Bible is a representation of God’s covenant with Noah.”

Mao (left) and Gao were very close friends. PHOTO: Facebook/James Mao

Regarding the child’s middle name, “Godfrey,” Mao thanked “Auntie Tina and Uncle Rick for allowing us to use the G’s as our middle name,” stressing that it was the “most meaningful and honourable thing for us to do.”