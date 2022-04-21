Taiwan celebrity couple fined $4.5 million and have 96 Shanghai properties seized in investigation into alleged pyramid scheme

Authorities seized 96 office properties last year during an investigation into an alleged pyramid scheme by a Taiwanese celebrity couple.

The offices, owned by Zhang Ting and her husband, Kevin Lin Ruiyang, both former actors, are located in a prime Shanghai district and are valued at around 1.7 billion yuan (US$265 million) (S$361.5 million), according to mainland media reports.

They were seized in July 2021 when a market regulator in Hebei province, in north China, launched an investigation into the couple's company Shanghai Dowell Trading. Zhang, 51, and Lin, 61, bought the properties in 2020.

The couple were also fined 21 million yuan (US$3.27 million) on April 9 for running a pyramid scheme, according to mainland reports.

Taiwan celebrity couple Zhang Ting and her husband, Kevin Lin Ruiyang, are battling a pyramid scheme investigation.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post composite

On top of seizing their properties, authorities of Hebei also froze the couple's other assets worth 600 million yuan (US$93.5 million) at the end of last year as part of the investigation into the alleged pyramid selling.

The couple became famous on the mainland for starring in a number of TV series in the 1980s and 1990s. They then leveraged their celebrity status to start a business empire on the mainland, launching the Tin'Secret brand under Shanghai Dowell Trading in 2013.

Tin'Secret, or TST, sells skincare products and a document from a Hubei market regulator in central China said the company generated 9.1 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) over the past three years and made a 19 million yuan profit (US$2.9 million).

The Hebei investigation letter, released in December 2021, said:

"Because of its use of financial institutions to transfer or conceal funds involved in pyramid schemes, the administration has applied to the People's Court to take preservation measures under the law, and the case is currently under further investigation."

ALSO READ: Taiwanese actors Zhang Ting, Lin Ruiyang caught in alleged pyramid scheme as China regulator freezes $127 million assets

Shanghai Dowell Trading posted a message on its website that said:

"We are under an investigation, and we have not made a statement because we are following the laws that forbid any company still under investigation to release information without the authorities' approval.

"Because the case is complicated, it is not appropriate for us to answer questions. Please do not make any groundless speculations," it said.

Zhang and Lin were active on short video platform Douyin before they were banned from using their accounts in January this year. Zhang had 34 million followers, while Lin had 1.3 million fans.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.