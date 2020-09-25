Taiwan fans in tears at birthday photos of Alien Huang's father

TAIPEI — The fans of Taiwanese singer-actor Alien Huang were left in tears on Thursday at the pictures shared by his family to Instagram.

The intimate pictures feature the singer’s father and younger sister Huang Ting-ting, as well as his girlfriend Wu Han Qun, better known as Qun Qun, and a young boy at the family residence in Beitou, Taipei for Huang senior’s 60th birthday.

The emotional post read: “Dad, this year’s birthday is tougher, and we have gained more than we have lost. I just want you to be well, in good health, in a good mood, and to have a good life.”

“Happy Birthday Dad, we love you.”

The 36-year-old singer, also known as Hsiao Gui, 36, died on Sept. 16 at his residence after falling inside the bathroom.

In less than an hour, the aforesaid post went viral, gathering more than 37,000 likes while many sent good wishes to Huang’s father. “Happy birthday,” many people wrote.

Compared to the birthday party photo from last year, social media users also remarked that Qun Qun was seen sitting next to Huang’s father, at the same spot where Alien sat before.