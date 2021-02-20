Taiwan trans influencer claims she is 'pregnant'

TAIPEI - A gynecologist at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital hit back at social media celebrity Wang Yao on Friday, saying that there is no medical record of her in the department of obstetrics and gynecology.

Doctor Lung Chen-yu was responding to claims from the famous trans influencer a day earlier that she is three months pregnant. Wang underwent male-to-female gender reassignment surgery in 2017.

She took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her pregnancy and released ultrasound photos of her baby alongside a medical form allegedly provided by the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital to support her claims.

The announcement has drawn many comments from medical professionals in Taiwan.

PHOTO: Instagram/Wang Yao

Doctor Su Yi-ning, a renowned ob-gyn professional, said: "Based on common sense in medical science, just one word, I wish you well, but don't bulls***."

Chan Te-fu, director of the Public Affairs Office at the Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital, added that there's no hospital in Taiwan conducting human trials for conception without a uterus.

He stressed that it is impossible for any doctor to conduct such a procedure in Taiwan and that the abdominal ultrasound photo was likely different from those provided by the hospital's machines.

Meanwhile, Liu Yueh-ping, head of the Department of Medical Affairs at the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW), said on Friday that no human test of uterine transplantation has been approved in Taiwan. Liu said the ministry will further investigate the issue.

PHOTO: Instagram/Wang Yao

In response to media inquiries, Wang Yao's boyfriend provided some more information in an Instagram story on Thursday.

"By chance, we came into contact with a doctor doing related medical research," he wrote. "The chance of success is not 100 per cent and the process is risky. However, Wang Yao has insisted on trying."

"The costs are sky-high and the details cannot be disclosed. In the early stage, she must frequently go back to the hospital to confirm her condition, and the child is indeed hers."