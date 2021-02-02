Taiwan urban legend of Minxiong Haunted House to hit the big screen

TAIPEI — After last year’s The Bridge Curse became the top grossing Taiwanese horror film, another movie titled Minxiong Haunted House, based on one of the most famous ruins in southern Taiwan, is expected to be completed and hit the big screens later this year.

The Minxiong Liu Family Historic Home is located near the Yijian Mountain Cemetery in Minxiong Township, Chiayi County, southwestern Taiwan.

The old house, built in 1929, is a three-story Baroque style building with red brick walls and looks gorgeous and elegant from the outside.

Minxiong Haunted House. PHOTO: Chiayi County Cultural Tourism Bureau

The screenwriter of The Bridge Curse, Chang Keng-ming, is teaming up with Steven Liu to tell a story based on Taiwanese urban legend.

Steven, producer of the romance hit Do You Love Me As I Love You (2020), said that the film is expected to be completed this year and the cast is kept secret for the time being to retain a sense of mystery.

He hoped this film would help the audience understand the true nature of human kindness and evil behind the legend. He added that the horror film would bring an entirely different psychic experience to the viewers.

ALSO READ: Your survival guide to horror films - what you need to get through one