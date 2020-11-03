Taiwanese actor Ming Dao's new skincare brand racks up $9.5m in 5 days

TAIPEI — Sales of skincare products under a brand launched by Taiwanese actor Ming Dao totaled NT$200 million (S$9.5 million) in five days, local media reported on Monday (Nov 2).

He reportedly received support from the public as well as many celebrity friends including Jiro Wang, Kenji Wu, Cyndi Wang, and Christy Chung.

The press conference for the new skincare brand unfolded in Shanghai last week.

PHOTO: Océane Beauté

The 40-year-old actor put much effort into the launch of his new brand Océane Beauté, including the logo design and the development of skincare products.

He tested and tried all the products over a thousand times, he said, adding that he even went to the factory to inspect the development and packaging process.

Ming Dao reportedly flew to Shanghai in July to help with the launch of his new brand.

Ming Dao recently launched a new skincare brand.

PHOTO: Océane Beauté

He is known for starring in The Prince Who Turns into a Frog, which held the highest single-episode average rating of 6.99 for a Taiwanese drama from 2005 to 2008.

He was also the winner of the Best Host in Educational Programme Award at the 39th Golden Bell Awards.