Taiwanese actor Rhydian Vaughan surprises fans by announcing second child

TAIPEI — Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan announced on Facebook that he is going to have a second child.

The hunk shared a photo of his four-year-old son on Sunday (Jan 31) and wrote: “I miss my son's cute looks when he was little.”

“When I became a father, I realise that I can never go back and experience my child’s milestones,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old ended by saying: “This kid is going to be a big brother.”

Rhydian married his girlfriend Jessie Hong in 2016, and he is best known for his performances in the films Monga; Girlfriend, Boyfriend; and Winds of September.