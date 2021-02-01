Taiwanese actor Rhydian Vaughan surprises fans by announcing second child

shelly yang
The China Post/Asia News Network
Rhydian Vaughan and his 4-year-old son are pictured together.
PHOTO: Facebook/鳳小岳 Rhydian Vaughan

TAIPEI  — Taiwanese-British actor Rhydian Vaughan announced on Facebook that he is going to have a second child.

The hunk shared a photo of his four-year-old son on Sunday (Jan 31) and wrote: “I miss my son's cute looks when he was little.”

“When I became a father, I realise that I can never go back and experience my child’s milestones,” he wrote.

The 32-year-old ended by saying: “This kid is going to be a big brother.”

翻翻舊照片， 好懷念兒子小時候的可愛模樣， 當爸爸後才意識到， 孩子的成長歷程過了就再也回不去了， 除了陪伴之外， 又或許只能再經歷一次。 Yoo !!!! 這小子要當哥哥囉！😁😁

Posted by 鳳小岳 Rhydian Vaughan on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Rhydian married his girlfriend Jessie Hong in 2016, and he is best known for his performances in the films Monga; Girlfriend, Boyfriend; and Winds of September.

#Taiwan #celebrities #father #actors