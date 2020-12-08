Taiwanese actor Tony Yang and wife Melinda Wang welcome baby girl

TAIPEI — Taiwanese actor Tony Yang and his wife Melinda Wang announced on Monday (Dec 7) the birth of their first child, a baby girl called Anah.

The 38-year-old posted to Instagram Story on Monday a photo of their newborn alongside the caption: “Anah” which appears to be their baby girl’s English name.

Earlier in May, Tony announced on Instagram that he and his partner Melinda were moving on to the next stage of their lives and posted an ultrasound picture of a foetus.

In August, he revealed the baby’s gender, saying: "It’s a girl! We got a baby girl.”

A month later, the couple announced their marriage registration and displayed affection in a series of school-themed photos released by Yang.

The couple did a pre-wedding photo shoot at a junior high school.

PHOTO: Instagram/yoyang

Tony is known for his roles in the Taiwanese box office hits Zone Pro Site (2013) and David Loman (2013). He also starred in the television series Crystal Boys (2003), Holy Ridge (2006), and Ex-boyfriend (2011).

