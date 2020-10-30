Taiwanese actress Ady An and husband Levo Chan announce birth of baby girl

TAIPEI — Taiwanese actress Ady An and her husband Levo Chan announced on Thursday (Oct 29) the birth of their baby girl, nicknamed Wa Bao.

“After waiting for ten months, I finally saw Mr Chan’s lover Wa-bao… Well… I admit defeat! You’re better looking than me,” 40-year-old Ady wrote on Thursday in a Facebook post.

Ady An, her husband and their son pose for photographs. PHOTO: Facebook/Ann929

In a photo in the post, her husband, a Macau tycoon, is seen smiling at the camera while holding their one-year-old son and newborn daughter.

Ady has not been active in the entertainment industry since she married Levo in 2017. After the marriage, she moved to Macau with her husband and gave birth to their first child in July 2019.