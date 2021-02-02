Taiwanese actress Joey Wong, 54, still looks gorgeous on social media

TAIPEI — A photo of Taiwanese actress Joey Wong won praise from her fans on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday (Jan 31), one day after her 54th birthday.

Netizens also commented on her response to a pornographic advertisement, which many found very funny.

While reading fans’ messages, Joey came across an advertisement with a picture showing a woman posing sexily with only a bath towel covering her body.

Joey Wong responded to this pornographic ad. PHOTO: Weibo/wiwi2014ooo

In response to the ad, Joey wrote: “Who is this? Girls shouldn’t do this. Please put on your clothes; it will be fine. Amitabha!”

Her fans then replied: “This is an ad, just ignore it!”

Joey became popular across Asia with her role as Nie Xiaoqian in the 1987 film A Chinese Ghost Story. She faded out of the limelight a few years later and now lives in Canada to devote herself to Buddhism.