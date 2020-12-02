Taiwanese celeb Ting Hsiao-chin surrenders after hiding for 6 days

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer and television personality Ting Hsiao-chin finally surrendered herself to Taipei District Prosecutor’s office Tuesday to serve her two-and-half-year jail term after six days of hiding.

The 41-year-old had been charged and sentenced to jail for scamming customers online into buying counterfeit luxury goods, such as Chanel handbags.

Ting failed to surrender herself to serve her term in prison on Nov 25 and was excused for calling in sick. The prosecutor issued an arrest warrant the next day, as she didn’t go on with the procedure.

Ting was briefly a singer who released two albums in 1999. She is also known for once dating boy band 5566’s Tony Sun. In 2006, Ding established the TATIANNA Clothing Store and began to focus her business on fashion.

