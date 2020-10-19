Taiwanese celebrity Ding Xiao-qin sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison

TAIPEI — Taiwanese celeb Ding Xiao-qin, known for her stage name T-ana, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for selling fake luxury bags and failing to ship good to buyers, the Supreme Court confirmed on Monday.

The 41-year-old singer sold high-end products with a certificate of authenticity on an auction platform between 2015 and 2016. Yet, many buyers complained after receiving counterfeit or second-hand goods, or even not receiving the goods at all.

Ding confessed to her crime and apologized in a press conference in Oct 2019. PHOTO: NOWnews

The Supreme Court has upheld a lower court’s ruling, saying that Ding was fraudulent and violated the Trademark Act, when she offered some authentic brand name bags on auction websites but delivered fake ones.

Ding admitted wrongdoing and argued that she was in financial dire straits and needed the money to support her family. Prosecutors said she had made some NT$170,000 (S$8,031) in illegal profits from 13 counts of fraud.

Today’s verdict is final.

In June 1999, Ding Xiao-qin released her debut album Dancing Spirits with the hit song If I were a boy.

In December the same year, the singer launched a second album “Walking 2000.” In 2006, Ding then established the “TATIANNA Clothing Store” and began to focus her business on fashion.