Taiwanese entertainer Riva Chang reveals baby's gender

TAIPEI — Taiwanese TV personality Riva Chang, best known as Xiao Tiantian in Chinese, announced on Monday (Feb 8) that she is four-months pregnant with a baby girl.

The 36-year-old actress, who married a man (identified as Song) working in the insurance industry, unveiled a baby bump in January this year.

Chang posted an ultrasound photo of her daughter on Facebook with the caption: “The most anticipated thing in every prenatal examination is to take an ultrasound. Mommy and Daddy can know what the baby looks like and what she is up to."

Later, the doctor cut to the chase and said: “There’s nothing between the baby’s feet. It’s a baby girl. Congratulations,” Chang wrote.

She continued: “The doctor told me that I could start to prepare my daughter’s things.”

She added that she will learn to be a great mother and be her daughter’s best friend.

Earlier, she told local media that her husband was a great partner and became more thoughtful and considerate after marriage.

“He shares a lot of household chores and always helps me up. He doesn’t want me to move around all the time,” she said.