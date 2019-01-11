Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart

To Brigitte Lin Ching-hsia, age is just a number. The screen goddess of Chinese-language cinema might be celebrating her 65th birthday on Sunday, but it is how she feels deep inside that matters.

"I see that you are 22 years old. But take a look at my heart, it is a 22-year-old too. As long as you have the heart of a child, you will stay as a 22-year-old forever." Such was Lin's advice for her then 22-year-old stepdaughter Claudine Lauren Ying, who was going through heartbreak - revealed in Inside and Outside the Window, Lin's writing debut in 2010.

Unlike most 22-year-olds, Lin has spent a major part of her life in the limelight. From the age of 19, when she made her big-screen debut in 1973's Outside the Window, a romantic drama based on the novel of the same name by popular author Chiung Yao, Taiwan-born Lin starred in 100 films; she retired after appearing in Wong Kar-wai's martial arts drama Ashes of Time in 1994.

"During the busiest time of my career, I was shooting six films, playing six different roles. I forgot about playing myself. One day, I stood in front of the mirror, I only saw an estranged face. 'Who am I?' I asked myself. 'What do I like? What do I not like? Why am I unhappy?' I could not answer those questions. And it dawned on me that I had lost myself unknowingly," she wrote in her book.

But what lovers of Chinese-language cinema see is a perfect face - Lin's earned her the affectionate nickname "big beauty".

Brigitte Lin in a still from Outside the Window (1973).

She charmed fans of Chinese-language cinema throughout the 1970s, 80s and 90s with her appearances in a wide range of roles. From shy, young schoolgirl to a woman in search of love to invincible male martial arts fighter, Lin stretched the boundaries for women in the world of Chinese-language cinema.

Lin's trajectory as an actress mirrors some important chapters in the development of Chinese cinema.

She was discovered while Taiwan was still under martial law. Society was strictly controlled and censorship was rampant. Film producers had to avoid showing anything violent or politically sensitive, leaving romantic dramas as almost the only option. This was the route to stardom for Lin.

In the 1970s, the first decade of Lin's career, she starred in nearly 20 romantic dramas based on Chiung's novels. "[In the 1970s] you could not have any violence, blood or sex. People were very conservative back then. Our kind of romantic drama features were the best and safest options," she told Variety in 2018.

She dated two of her on-screen partners, Charlie Chin and Chin Han. While promoting the launch of her second book, Cloud to Cloud, another collection of essays, she revealed that Charlie Chin began to court her during the filming of Love of the White Snake (1978), and that the actor stood her up. She waited in Paris for him for a week after a job, but it turned out he had gone to Paris with singer Teresa Teng, who was also a friend of Lin.

Lin and Maggie Cheung in a still from Red Dust (1990).

When the trend for romantic dramas began to die down in Taiwan, Lin found herself in Hong Kong. Her first Hong Kong film was Patrick Tam's Love Massacre in 1981. The thriller was one of the iconic works of Hong Kong New Wave cinema, which saw the rise of many new Hong Kong filmmakers, including Tam, Tsui Hark and Yim Ho.

Tsui and Yim played significant roles in Lin's acting career. She starred in Yim's 1990 drama Red Dust, for which she won best actress at the Golden Horse Awards, often called the Oscars of Chinese-language cinema.

She recalls that Yim arranged a dinner with her and Taiwanese author Sanmao in 1988. Yim was planning to invite Sanmao to pen a script for Lin and he would assume the role of director. After completing the script, Sanmao invited Lin to her home, and the author read the script out loud, "page by page, as if she was channelling the characters from the script".

The actress writes that Sanmao played music while reading the script to her. "I do not believe anyone has had a script reading experience like mine," she writes.

Lin in a still from Swordsman II (1992).

In 1992 Tsui asked her to play The Invincible East in martial arts film Swordsman II, directed by Ching Siu-tung. One of the most famous characters from Louis Cha's martial arts novel The Smiling, Proud Wanderer, The Invincible East is a leader of a cult. To attain his ambition as the strongest fighter, he practises a school of martial arts that requires him to be castrated, making him genderless.

The role required Lin to dress as a man and the result was one of her most memorable roles.

"When Tsui Hark asked me to play the role of The Invincible East, I said yes without a second thought," she said in the Variety interview, in which she revealed that Tsui and William Chang Suk-ping, who designed her costume, are the two people she trusted the most in the film industry. "I couldn't be happier with the results."

In Wong's Ashes of Time, Lin plays a wanderer who suffers from split personality disorder, shifting between a brother and a sister.

Lin in Wong Kar-wai’s star-studded martial arts film Ashes of Time (1994).