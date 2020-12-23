Taiwanese singer Angela Chang forced to end concert in China earlier due to traffic congestion

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer-actress Angela Chang was forced to end her concert earlier in Hubei, China last weekend.

According to the media, the 38-year-old singer held a concert at the opening event of a commercial plaza on Dec 19.

The free concert had attracted a large number of fans, which led to heavy traffic congestion outside the building.

The free concert had attracted a large number of fans, which led to heavy traffic congestion.

PHOTO: Weibo/楚天都市報

After finishing the second song, the singer said, “I have just been informed that the traffic here is paralyzed, so I can not continue to perform, I am very sorry, I must now get off the stage!”

The free concert had attracted a large number of fans, which led to heavy traffic congestion.

PHOTO: Weibo/楚天都市報

Before she could finish her sentence, she was pulled off the stage by staff.

According to various sources, Angela's concert was set to start at 7pm, but there was already a traffic jam by 6pm on nearby roads.