Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang prefers photos of her left profile

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer and actress Cyndi Wang recently revealed that she prefers portraits of the left side of her face; thus, explaining why most of her photos are shot from the left at a 45-degree angle.

“Most people have asymmetrical faces, and my best side happens to be my left one,” Wang recently said during a talk show. Wang usually asks professionals to select photos that feature her left side which she considers more flattering.

PHOTO: Facebook/0905CyndiWang

While on the TV show 36 questions, Wang was also asked how she dealt with online bullying. “It’s impossible to feel nothing, but I’m grateful that I don’t have the best memory so I make an effort to let unhappy feelings go away pretty quickly,” she answered.

Wang also said that at the start of her career, she had aimed to be a “soft, but strong” artist, and has since faced her fair share of tragedies, including the passing of friend and fellow actor, Godfrey Gao and the more recent death of Alien Huang.

PHOTO: Facebook/0905CyndiWang

After going through these tough times, Wang felt that nothing could ever truly take her down, and holds on to the sentiment that all things will pass eventually.

Cyndi Wang is a veteran Taiwanese singer and actress who made her debut in 2003 with her first studio album Begin and went on to star in many Taiwanese shows, including hit TV drama Smiling Pasta.

