Taiwanese singer Emma Wu teams up with Pikotaro for debut album's cover song

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer-actress Emma Wu, nicknamed Gui Gui, announced on Wednesday a new song in collaboration with the singer of Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen/PPAP, Daimaou Kosaka, also known by his stage name Pikotaro.

The music video, Gugoo Game, the cover song of the new album (GX), was reportedly shot remotely in Taiwan and Japan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gui Gui is wearing a tiger-print outfit with Sailor Moon hairstyle. PHOTO: Avex Taiwan

For the occasion, the 31-year-old singer was wearing a tiger-print outfit with a pair of Sailor Moon buns and long pigtails while dancing with Pikotaro in his signature leopard print costume.

Ghost’s debut album GX was released in digital format on Sept 22, marking it the first full album since she debuted in 2005 as one of the original members of Blackie’s Teenage Club, a variety show seeking talents.