Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh hits back at fan for doubting her abilities

TAIPEI — Taiwanese singer Jeannie Hsieh has hit back at a social media user on Wednesday (Oct 21) for questioning her physical strength ahead of her concert at Taipei Arena.

The day started normal enough until the 45-year-old singer announced that she would not perform at this year’s New Year’s Eve party because she would hold a concert at Taipei Arena in January 2021.

In response to the surprise announcement, a netizen said: “I thought you weren’t going to do any more concerts; after all, you are getting older!”

Referring to the Instagram story, Jeannie retorted: “After hearing this, I’ll absolutely put all my efforts into the concert.”

Referring to an Instagram story, Jeannie Hsieh hit back at a social media user, saying she will put all her energy in the upcoming concert. PHOTO: Instagram/jeanniehsieh___bbb

Some overseas fans then expressed concerns that they would have to go through a two-week quarantine if they attend the concert, adding that they would wait for her next one.

“Wait till next time? Are you sure? At my age … the next time you’ll be waiting for a nostalgia concert,” Hsieh replied with a smile to the overseas fans.

Jeannie Hsieh is known for writing and performing music which combines techno and hip-hop, often in Taiwanese Hokkien, but sometimes mixed with Mandarin, Cantonese and English.