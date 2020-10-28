Taiwanese songwriter in coma again after bad fall at home

Taiwanese singer-songwriter John Yuan, who was admitted to hospital on Tuesday (Oct 27) after falling over at his residence in Taitung, is reportedly in a coma.

According to Chinese-language media, the 52-year-old's condition is currently stable but he must remain in the intensive care unit for further observation.

A spokesperson from Mackay Memorial Hospital, Taitung Branch told local media later that day that John wasn't completely out of danger, and the hospital would try its best to treat him and help his family.

The renowned musician first had an accident in October 2018 in Shanghai that triggered uncontrolled bleeding and also resulted in him falling into a coma. He was then treated for a benign brain tumour.

After 62 days of emergency treatment, his condition stabilised and he returned to Taipei in late December the same year for further treatment.

Although he recovered quite well, he reportedly lost nearly 20 kilograms.

John Yuan is also a record producer, and he is best known for writing many hit songs for leading Mandopop artistes like Na Ying, Faye Wong, and S.H.E.