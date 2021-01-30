Tall order for comedians Eric Tsang and Wong Cho-lam to grow TVB's shrinking audiences

When Hong Kong’s biggest free television station, TVB, announced last week that it was appointing comedians Eric Tsang and Wong Cho-lam as senior executives, observers were left wondering how the pair might turn around the broadcaster’s flagging fortunes.

The news came amid concerns about the future of the city’s struggling TV industry as a whole, given sharp declines in viewers and advertising revenue, as younger people migrate increasingly to global streaming services such as Netflix and Disney and other online media channels such as YouTube.

Once a force in the industry, churning out TV classics such as The Bund, Police Cadet, The Greed of Man, All the Threshold of an Era, and War and Beauty, TVB has lost much of its former cultural influence.

Critics and stakeholders see an urgent need for the station to reinvent itself, or risk fading out of sight.

“TVB should think long and hard about how to reform itself to reconnect with or appeal to Hong Kong people,” said Grace Leung Lai-kuen, a lecturer at Chinese University’s school of journalism and communication.

“What do they want to watch and what do they care about? TVB needs to be sincere in addressing the needs of Hong Kong viewers or it will become irrelevant in Hong Kong.”

Comedian Eric Tsang (left) poses beside his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Hong Kong, at The Peak. Photo: Sam Tsang

Plummeting advertising revenue has deepened the sense of crisis at the free-to-air station in recent years. It posted a net loss of HK$293 million (S$50 million) for the first half of last year, compared with a deficit of HK$295 million for the whole of 2019 and HK$199 million in 2018.

To rein in heavy losses, the embattled TV station already laid off 350 employees in December 2019, about 10 per cent of its workforce from field production and supportive services.

Battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, its advertising income during the first half of last year shrank 69 per cent to HK$351 million from HK$1.13 billion over the same period in 2019. This was despite a rebound in ratings last year for some of its TV dramas such as Forensic Heroes IV and Airport Strikers.

The broadcaster has also faced increasing competition from rival ViuTV which managed to buck the trend by posting a 19 per cent rise in advertising revenue to HK$113 million for the first half of last year, narrowing its loss by 34 per cent to HK$95 million. ViuTV attributed the growth in advertising income to improved viewership and ratings.

Now TVB has made Tsang, 67, deputy general manager and special adviser to its executive committee and Wong, 41, has been appointed chief creative officer to assist Tsang in developing variety and “infotainment” content.

Tsang, who joined TVB in 1992 and started out as a host before going into acting, is also expected to cultivate new blood and inject youth elements into its productions.

Wong gained popularity in the 2000s as a comedian in a series of variety shows and is also the host of Hunan TV’s World’s Got Talent.

In a staff email last week, TVB chairman Thomas Hui To said the station would take advantage of the duo’s extensive networks and experience to expand its reach, including in the Greater Bay Area, which connects nine major cities in Guangdong province with Hong Kong and Macau.

“I believe Eric and Cho-lam will provide new thinking for the creation of variety shows, assist in the expansion of cooperation with Hong Kong’s film and television industry, and help promote business in mainland China, the Greater Bay Area and the international Chinese market,” Hui said.

Nightlife and entertainment magnate Allan Zeman, an independent non-executive director of TVB, agreed that the station needed to shake up its offerings and attract audiences at a time when young people were staying away from TV.

Hong Kong comedian Wong Cho-lam. Photo: Jonathan Wong

“In the old days, TVB had almost no competition,” he said. “But times are changing… It appeals more to the older generation now.”

He welcomed Tsang and Wong’s appointments, and is counting on them to make a difference.

“TVB needs fresh ideas about where the future is going because people’s tastes change all the time, especially young people’s,” he said. “It was a wise move to bring in some fresh ideas and fresh talents… It’s really to see how you can take TVB to the next level.”

TVB said last year that mainland China would be a key growth market. Its co-production of drama serials with mainland online platforms resumed last year, generating a total income of HK$146 million for the first half of last year.

Zeman said China was keen to have TVB programmes which had a unique Hong Kong flavour different from mainland productions.

“I am positive about TVB because they have made changes, and they realise that maybe they have problems,” he said.

TV veteran Stephen Chan Chi-wan believes the changes have not come soon enough, given the threat from new media.

“The competition for online eyeballs has been getting intense and the TV market is getting fragmented,” said Chan, chief adviser of Commercial Radio and former general manager of TVB.

He pointed out that ViuTV, launched in 2016, had made an impact with popular productions such as the variety show King Maker and drama Single Papa starring Ronald Cheng Chung-kei and Maggie Cheung Ho-yee.

TVB, on the other hand, has drawn brickbats for a lack of creativity and quality programmes, and for rehashing banal productions with the same old storylines. Its ratings have suffered over the past decade, with average prime-time ratings hovering around 20 points from over 30 points in the past. One rating point represents about 65,000 viewers.

“The ratings of ViuTV’s programmes may not be as good as TVB’s but at least ViuTV has started to create a noise and gain attention,” Chan said.

He questioned whether TVB’s viewership might have taken a hit because it is perceived to be pro-Beijing, especially in its news coverage. Critics have dubbed it “CCTVB”, calling it a branch of state-owned China Central Television (CCTV).

“Many people, especially young people who are anti-establishment, take issue with TVB. In the past, TVB was like part of the family for Hongkongers, but now people don’t feel that way,” he said.

He was not at all enthused by TVB’s plans to focus on the mainland market with co-productions, saying the station needed to win over audiences at home first.

Eric Tsang in his TVB show The Super Trio. Photo: TVB

“TVB is a TV station for Hong Kong. It must cater to the Hong Kong audience,” he said. “I’ve never seen a production which flopped in Hong Kong that proved a success in other places.”

Chan agreed that the TV industry as a whole faced a rough ride as popular online media platforms were threatening their survival.

That was all the more reason for TVB and others to become more creative in delivering programmes that would appeal to viewers.

“The key to success is creativity, but this is not easy at all,” he said. “They must deliver creative programmes which become a talking point for the audience in a sustainable manner.”

He noted that ViuTV had scored some success with programmes such as 2016’s Travel with Rivals which brought together unlikely travelling companions with different backgrounds and conflicting core values for five-day trips.

“But for TVB, for many years its programmes have failed to impress audiences or become a talking point,” he said.

Neither Chan nor Zeman felt that Tsang, viewed as a “blue ribbon” for supporting the police force and government during 2019’s social unrest in Hong Kong, would have a negative impact on TVB with his new appointment.

Chan said: “For viewers, the most important thing is whether its programmes are good to watch.”

Zeman said he did not worry about this at all, and added: “TV is not about politics. It’s about entertainment.”

Grace Leung of Chinese University said the key question was whether TVB would be innovative enough to attract viewers.

“With their sensational style, I really doubt whether Tsang and Wong can improve the content of its programmes.”

She pointed out in the past, TVB invested considerably in training budding talents such as former Canto-pop queen Anita Mui Yim-fong, actors Chow Yun-fat, Stephen Chow, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and director Wong Kar-wai, who all started their careers there.

“Now TVB lacks star power and has seen an exodus of talent,” she said, noting that some of the station artists had found it more lucrative to move into films or working on the mainland.

“In the end, its dramas don’t have the star appeal to attract viewers,” she said.

Leung also felt that the station suffered a disconnect with Hongkongers, and had given the impression through its pro-government stance that it had distanced itself from Hong Kong people on important issues.

“Hong Kong people don’t feel any sense of engagement with TVB. They simply don’t care about this station,” she said.

She felt TVB could turn the situation around if it delivered more in-depth programmes drawing on Hong Kong’s unique cultural characteristics.

“Nowadays, audiences have very high expectations about TV programmes. They demand something thought-provoking, not just for purely entertainment,” she said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.