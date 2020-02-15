Tavia Yeung surprises hubby with baby news

PHOTO: Instagram/Tavia Yeung
The Star/Asia News Network

Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung Yi is pregnant after four years of marriage, China Press reported.

Yeung, 40, said her actor husband Him Law was somewhat in disbelief when she broke the news to him.

"When he found out, his first question was 'please don't joke about this. Have you asked the doctor?'" Yeung wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

In the posting, she said: "We have a new role (that of a parent). Thank you God for giving us something so precious."

She said she hoped the baby's arrival will brighten their lives even more.

我們的緣份從劇集開始 由同事變朋友 由朋友變情侶 由情侶變伴侶 從今以後........ 我們多了一個身份😍😍 感恩上天送給我們一份珍貴的禮物👶🏻👶🏻 我們之間將會加入一顆小小電燈💡，寶貝❤️願你在未來的日子裡時刻照亮我們的生命，願我們在未來的日子裡幸福快樂⋯⋯謝謝你選擇了我們❤We love you❤我們一家👩‍❤‍👨🐶🐶期待你的來臨 🐭🐭@lawhimmm P.S. 謙爸B知道後，第一個反應竟然係「你唔好亂咁噏吖，你問清楚醫生未？」🤣🤣🤣 P.S. 第一次聽BB心跳聲時，原來有D似火車🚞經過🤣🤣 #我們這一家❤️ 祝大家情人節快樂❤️#happyvalentinesday #鼠來寶 #babymouse #小羅白(蔔) #新手爸媽加油

"May our future days be filled with joy and happiness. Thank you for choosing us. We love you," she wrote.

Yeung and Law, 35, began dating after working together in the Hong Kong drama The Hippocratic Crush in 2011.

They held a wedding ceremony at Leeds Castle, England in 2016.

