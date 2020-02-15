Tavia Yeung surprises hubby with baby news

Hong Kong actress Tavia Yeung Yi is pregnant after four years of marriage, China Press reported.

Yeung, 40, said her actor husband Him Law was somewhat in disbelief when she broke the news to him.

"When he found out, his first question was 'please don't joke about this. Have you asked the doctor?'" Yeung wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

In the posting, she said: "We have a new role (that of a parent). Thank you God for giving us something so precious."

She said she hoped the baby's arrival will brighten their lives even more.

"May our future days be filled with joy and happiness. Thank you for choosing us. We love you," she wrote.

Yeung and Law, 35, began dating after working together in the Hong Kong drama The Hippocratic Crush in 2011.

They held a wedding ceremony at Leeds Castle, England in 2016.

